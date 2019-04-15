More than 1900 CCTV cameras installed in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One thousand nine hundred and forty (1940) out of the proposed 3233 closed circuit television-CCTV cameras have been installed in Kampala and Wakiso under the National CCTV Project, the Deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye has revealed.

According to Namaye, the cameras are connected to a fibre optic cable measuring 795 kilometers. The cameras are powered by a feed that transmits images and videos through high speed internet provided by the National Information Technology Authority-NITA-Uganda.

The cameras are located in strategic policing divisions including Katwe, CPS, Old Kampala, Jinja Road, Wandegeya, Kajjansi, Nansana, Entebbe, Wakiso, Kawempe, Kira and Kasubi. “Installations are expected to be concluded by December 30th 2019.

These installations will aid the police in investigations of crimes and prosecution of offenders,” Namaye said.

Adding that, “So far with the help of the cameras, we have successes in 27 incidents around CPS Kampala, eight around Katwe, six around Old Kampala and seven crime incidents at Wandegeya.”

She says several police commanders, technicians and camera operators have completed training.

While commissioning the CCTV command center at Natete Police Station in October last year, President, Yoweri Museveni said the cameras would enhance supervision of police officers during operations as well their response to crime.

President, Museveni pushed for the installation of the cameras when the former Police Spokesperson, Felix Andrew Kaweesi was gunned down. The project, which is being implemented by Huawei Technology limited, is expected to cost the tax payer Shillings 458 billion once completed.

******

URN