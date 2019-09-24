More than 130 remanded for possession of narcotics

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rubaga Grade One Magistrate, Joel Wegoye has remanded 135 suspects to Luzira prison for alleged possession of narcotics. The suspects who included both male and female appeared before court on Monday afternoon.

The suspects, who appeared before the court in shifts, were charged with possessing narcotics drugs and frequenting places used for smoking the same contrary to the National Drug Policy and Authority Act.

Prosecution told court that on September 18th, 2019 while at Mabito in Nateete in Rubaga Division, the accused persons including 70 women and 65 men were found with smashed and rolled sticks of marijuana ranging from 18 to 40 without lawful excuse.

Wegoye didn’t allow the accused persons to plead to charge of possessing of narcotics, saying his court lacks jurisdiction over the matter. He said the suspects will plead to the charge before the Chief Magistrate’s, which has jurisdiction over the matter once police inquiries are complete.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charge of frequenting places where narcotics are smoked, saying they were conducting their businesses from there including selling calendars, chips and chicken among other items. Mabito road is a popular hangout for commercial sex workers.

Wegoye remanded the suspects to Luzira prisons, saying they couldn’t apply for bail because it was past the mandatory working court time of 5pm yet the accused were many. He remanded the suspects to Luzira prison until various dates when they will return to court with the earliest being October, 1st, 2019.

However, no charges were read for six of the suspects despite the fact they were present in court. Wegoye directed them to meet him in his Chambers to discuss administratively on how they found themselves in court without any charge being levied against them despite spending five days in Police custody.

The accused persons were picked up in a police swoop in Natete, a Kampala suburb on September 18th, 2019 to weed out narcotics dealers. The Deputy Kampala Kampala Metropolitan Area Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said 202 suspects were picked. However, 135 suspects were retained after a screening exercise.

*****

URN