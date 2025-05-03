MoH launches malaria vaccination exercise in Tooro

HOIMA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has launched the malaria vaccination exercise in Tooro.

Earlier this year, the Ministry launched a malaria vaccination campaign initially targeting 1.1 million children under two years across 105 high-risk districts, becoming the 19th African country to introduce the vaccine into routine immunisation. Four dose intervals will be given at six, seven, eight and eighteen months.

The State Minister of Health in charge of Primary Health Care, Margaret Mugisa Muhanga, noted that malaria remains a leading cause of illness and death, with 16 people dying daily from the disease and said that the introduction of the vaccine is expected to prevent at least 800 new malaria cases among children.

She noted that the malaria vaccine is a major milestone in the fight against the disease, turning malaria into a vaccine-preventable disease.

Richard Mugahi, Commissioner for Reproductive & Maternal Health in the Ministry of Health, who is also the Tooro Kingdom deputy minister in charge of health, noted that the ministry and Tooro kingdom are working closely on several health programs purposed to reduce the disease burden in the kingdom.

He told stakeholders at Boma grounds in Fort Portal Tourism City on Wednesday that community acceptability is critical to the vaccine’s success, asking them to work with health teams in ensuring the uptake achieves meaningful reductions in malaria cases.

The Kabarole District LCV Chairperson, Richard Rwabuhinga, noted that preventing malaria will easy financial burden on families but asked the local community to continue using the other recommended prevention measures including sleeping under treated mosquito insecticide nets.

In his message read by the 2nd deputy prime minister Harriet Nyakake, the King of Tooro, his highness, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru said the vaccine will accelerate the journey towards having a malaria free country rallying all subjects to embrace the exercise.

He pledged the kingdom commitment to support the exercise and asked the subjects to continue preventing themselves against other killer diseases.

According to GAVI, a body that coordinates the global malaria vaccine program, the vaccine is safe

