Minamino strikes as Southampton end losing run

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Southampton ended a run of six defeats as they held in-form Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s Stadium.

Chelsea, on a run of four successive wins, dominated the first half, recording 72.5 per cent possession, but only had Marcos Alonso’s first-time shot in the sixth minute as their best chance.

Southampton went ahead on 33 minutes against the run of play with a cool finish from Takumi Minamino. The on-loan midfielder took Nathan Redmond’s through-ball before dummying Edouard Mendy and Cesar Azpilicueta to stroke in the ball.

The visitors equalised nine minutes after half-time through Mason Mount’s penalty, awarded for a foul on the midfielder by Danny Ings.

Southampton almost led again when Jannik Vestergaard’s header clipped the bar on 71 minutes.

Chelsea continued to dominate but could not find a winner, with Reece James blazing over their best opportunity.

Southampton stay 13th on 30 points, while a sixth match unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel keeps Chelsea in fourth, on 43 points, one ahead of West Ham United having played a match more.