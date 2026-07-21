ICEA LION, KCB Bank in 1,500-trees schools drive

Rooting for Tomorrow: ICEA LION leads drive to plant 1,500 trees for greener schools and future leaders

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | ICEA LION Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability and youth empowerment through a tree-planting initiative that saw 1,500 trees planted at two schools in partnership with KCB Bank Uganda.

The initiative, which forms part of ICEA LION’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda, resulted in the planting of 1,200 trees at Namiryango High School and 300 trees at St. Mary’s Junior School. The exercise contributes to Uganda’s national tree-planting efforts while promoting environmental stewardship among young people.

Speaking during the event, Sheillah Bagambe, Human Resource and Administration Officer at ICEA LION Uganda, said the initiative reflects the company’s long-term commitment to creating sustainable communities through environmental conservation.

“What we do today remains for years to come. These trees will continue to serve the school, the teachers and future generations of students. We deliberately partnered with Namiryango because this is a school that values nature, maintains a clean environment and is committed to shaping young people who will build a better future. We are proud to be part of this journey,” Bagambe said.

She emphasized that tree planting is more than an environmental exercise, describing it as an investment in future generations and a practical demonstration of ICEA LION’s commitment to sustainability.

The company noted that the initiative aligns with its broader ESG strategy, which integrates environmental conservation, community development and financial literacy to create lasting social impact.

KCB Bank Uganda, a partner in the initiative, encouraged students to embrace the values represented by the trees they planted. Speaking on behalf of the bank, Farouq Kakuru challenged students to view the exercise as a symbol of personal growth, resilience and purposeful decision-making.

“Just as a fruit begins as something small and is carefully nurtured until it becomes valuable, each one of you is on a journey of growth, refinement and transformation,” Kakuru said.

He encouraged learners to embrace opportunities beyond the classroom, noting that regardless of their future careers in banking, insurance, engineering or technology, success would depend on building meaningful relationships and making deliberate decisions.

Kakuru also urged the students to take responsibility for nurturing the trees to maturity, saying environmental conservation requires sustained commitment beyond planting.

Receiving the donation, Namiryango High School Headteacher Nassali Betty Vumuliya commended ICEA LION and KCB Bank Uganda for investing in environmental conservation and education.

“We are incredibly grateful to ICEA LION and KCB Bank for this generous donation. These trees will help keep our school environment clean and green while enabling us to contribute to the government’s tree-planting initiative. Thank you for investing in our environment and our future,” she said.

As Uganda continues to strengthen efforts to restore forest cover and address the effects of climate change, ICEA LION says partnerships with educational institutions remain an important avenue for cultivating environmental responsibility among young people.

For the students of Namiryango High School and St. Mary’s Junior School, the 1,500 newly planted trees will serve as living symbols of sustainability, responsibility and the power of collective action to create a greener future.