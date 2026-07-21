Parliament salutes Gen. Moses Ali

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Parliament on Tuesday held a special sitting to pay tribute to the late former Second Deputy Prime Minister, (Rtd.) Gen. Moses Ali, who died on Saturday aged 87.

The sitting followed a motion moved by Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business Robinah Nabbanja and seconded by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, drawing tributes from both the government and the opposition.

President Yoweri Museveni, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), attended the sitting, laid a wreath on Gen.

Ali’s casket and signed the condolence book before the House began debate on the motion.

Speaker Jacob Oboth Oboth, who presided over the sitting, remarked on the large turnout of former legislators in attendance. “I have never seen a special sitting that has brought as many former MPs as this,” she said.

Nabbanja outlined Gen. Ali’s public service, which spanned more than five decades in the military, Parliament and Cabinet. He served as Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business from 2021 until his death, having previously served as First Deputy Prime Minister between 2016 and 2021.

Over the years, he also held several ministerial portfolios, represented East Moyo and later Adjumani West in Parliament, and was a member of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1995 Constitution.

Nabbanja said Gen. Ali’s contribution extended beyond public office, citing his role in efforts to restore peace in northern Uganda and West Nile.

The motion described him as “a courageous soldier and an astute leader whose personal traits of selflessness, commitment to public interest, strict accountability and ethical transparency enabled him to serve the people of Uganda with distinction.”

It also recognised his role in the peace process that ended the Uganda National Rescue Front II (UNRF II) insurgency and his contribution to the development of the Amnesty Act, which has enabled thousands of former combatants to return to civilian life. Padyere County MP Isaac Otimgiw said Gen. Ali’s leadership helped transform West Nile through improved infrastructure and public services.

“Through Gen. Moses Ali, West Nile got a fair share of the national cake, including electricity, roads and other infrastructure,” Otimgiw said.

Seconding the motion, Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi described Gen. Ali as a leader whose life mirrored Uganda’s political history.

“Rt. Hon. Speaker and colleagues, today we convene to pay tribute to Gen. Moses Ali, a man whose life reads like the history of Uganda itself. He served in the colonial army as a young man, rose to become one of Gen. Idi Amin’s most trusted ministers, and later took up arms as a rebel leader before accepting amnesty and returning to national life,” Ssenyonyi said.

While acknowledging their political differences, Ssenyonyi praised Gen. Ali’s commitment to public service.

“He belonged to the NRM, and I belong to the National Unity Platform, but I respected him even though we differed politically. I didn’t even agree with the idea of him running for office again when he was unwell and needed to take a break, but I still give him his flowers for the service he rendered this nation,” he said.

This morning, I joined the people of West Nile and the entire nation to mourn Gen. Moses Ali , and laid a wreath on his coffin at Parliament. He made an important contribution to Uganda’s history. He rejected the brutality of Idi Amin’s regime, worked with us in the struggle for… pic.twitter.com/w70GDqPu59 — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) July 21, 2026

Ssenyonyi also used the debate to call for greater respect for constitutional rights, particularly the requirement that suspects be produced before court within 48 hours. “Death reminds us all that beyond our different political parties, ideologies and contests, we are all temporary custodians of public trust,” he said.

“The 1995 Constitution is a brainchild of the NRM government. We need to respect that Constitution. Gen. Moses Ali believed in the rule of law. That’s why he gave up armed rebellion and served in our national army.”

He urged security agencies to end enforced disappearances and prolonged incommunicado detention.

“Anyone, whether a leader or an ordinary citizen, can be suspected by the state of committing an offence, but they ought to be apprehended as the law stipulates, detained in a gazetted detention facility and produced before court within 48 hours. Lately, people are abducted and taken away for days, weeks and even months. This is not right, and we must collectively condemn it,” Ssenyonyi said.

He concluded by extending condolences to Gen. Ali’s family on behalf of the Opposition. Vice President Jessica Alupo remembered Gen.

“Ali was a disciplined and humble leader whose punctuality distinguished him throughout his years in government. He touched many lives during his time of service with his humour and simplicity. He arrived for Cabinet meetings as early as 9 a.m.,” Alupo said.

UPDF representative Lt. Gen. James Mugira described Gen. Ali as a committed soldier who remained passionate about the armed forces even after joining civilian leadership.

“He had a strong passion and love for the military. He also supported and advanced national programmes for the development of this country,” Mugira said.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama said Gen. Ali remained committed to education throughout his public life, returning to school to pursue higher qualifications, including a law degree, while serving in the cabinet.

State Minister for Veteran Affairs Huda Oleru credited him with supporting the establishment of the Islamic University in Uganda, where he later served as a council member.

Katikamu South MP Hassan Kirumira described Gen. Ali as “a towering figure within the Ugandan Nubian community, who provided leadership, guidance and solidarity for generations.”

Gen. Ali remained politically active until his death, serving as MP for Adjumani West after winning the seat in the 2021 general election.

Parliament resolved to convey its condolences to Gen. Ali’s family, the people of West Nile, and the Muslim and Nubian communities. Members observed a moment of silence before the House adjourned.