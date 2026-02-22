Manchester City beats Newcastle to pressure Arsenal

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Manchester City closed Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to just two points ahead of Sunday’s North-London derby with a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to Newcastle United.

Nico O’Reilly put Manchester City ahead in the 14th minute with a fizzing low shot and although Lewis Hall equalized for Newcastle with a deflected shot following a corner, O’Reilly’s second from an Erling Haaland cross in the 27th minute restored Manchester City’s lead.

Aston Villa was frustrated by Leeds United in a 1-1 draw at Villa Park, which saw Anton Stach score an excellent free kick to put the battling visiting side ahead.

Leeds clung on until the 89th minute when January arrival Tammy Abraham netted a goal for Aston Villa, whose slim title chances has probably now gone.

Chelsea’s efforts to finish in the top-four were frustrated by a late goal as Burnley salvaged a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro put Chelsea in front after just four minutes after sliding in Pedro Neto’s low cross, but after Wesley Fofana was sent off for seeing the second of his two yellow cards in the 72nd minute, Chelsea was guilty of sitting deep and Zian Flemming punished them with an injury time header from James Ward-Prowse’s pinpoint corner.

James Milner made history with a record 654th Premier League appearance as Brighton claimed a much-needed 2-0 win away to Brentford with first half goals from Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck.

West Ham and Bournemouth took a point each in a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium which leaves West Ham still in the bottom three. ■