Manchester City announces title candidacy with easy win over Liverpool

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Manchester City underlined its status as Arsenal’s main title rival with a 3-0 home win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1,000th game as a coach as his side dominated a Liverpool team that had impressed against Real Madrid in midweek.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Nico Gonzalez doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime, and Jeremy Doku finished from Nico O’Reilly’s assist in the 63rd minute to seal the win.

Aston Villa enjoyed a 4-0 home victory over in-form Bournemouth. Emiliano Buendia and Amadou Onana put Unai Emery’s side 2-0 up before Ross Barkley and Donyell Malen added second-half goals.

Brentford beat Newcastle United 3-1 after coming from behind. Harvey Barnes gave Newcastle the lead, but Kevin Schade equalized and Igor Thiago scored twice late to secure the points for Keith Andrews’ side. Newcastle was reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Dan Burn was sent off, and Thiago converted the resulting penalty.

Nottingham Forest also came from behind to defeat Leeds United. After Lukas Nmecha’s opener for Leeds, Forest responded through Ibrahim Sangare, Morgan Gibbs-White and an Elliot Anderson penalty in the closing minutes.

Crystal Palace and Brighton drew 0-0 in an even contest between long-time rivals.

Sunderland ended Arsenal’s nine-match winning run and 812-minute shutout with a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Daniel Ballard put Sunderland ahead in the 36th minute, Bukayo Saka leveled in the 54th, and Leandro Trossard made it 2-1 in the 74th before Brian Brobbey equalized deep in stoppage time.

Chelsea defeated bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge with second-half goals from Malo Gusto, Joan Pedro and Pedro Neto.

Tottenham and Manchester United drew 2-2 in a repeat of last season’s Europa League final. Bryan Mbuemo headed United in front after 32 minutes before Mathys Tel’s 84th-minute equalizer. Richarlison put Tottenham ahead in the first minute of added time, but Matthijs de Ligt made it 2-2 from a corner with virtually the last kick.

Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane scored in Everton’s 2-0 home win over Fulham, while West Ham United made it back-to-back victories under Nuno Espirito Santo with a 3-2 triumph over Burnley. ■