Man United vs Man City: Match background, players to watch

LONDON, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | A meeting of the Manchester clubs is our Match of the Week, as United host City at Old Trafford on the late afternoon of Sunday 6 April 2025.

Match background

This Manchester derby has unusually low stakes for these two heavyweight clubs: The Red Devils have endured a miserable campaign and are merely looking to salvage some pride and possibly a top-half finish in what remains of the season, while the Citizens will not be claiming a fifth straight title and instead find themselves battling just to secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Both teams may be “in transition” but supporters will still demand a victory over their cross-town rivals, and we can expect a thrilling encounter at “The Theatre of Dreams” on Sunday.

What the teams are saying

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on the win over Manchester City when the teams last met:

“It was incredible. I think we deserved it. It was a very tough match but we believed until the end. We managed to score, we needed that win, it was important for us and for our fans.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on his team’s battle to finish in a Champions League place: “I’m always confident, in that I am a master. I do have moments when I can doubt but I find the right way, the positiveness in everything. I know it will be difficult for many reasons.”

Players to watch

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

For all of Man United’s struggles this season, attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding, contributing a huge number of goals and assists to keep the flicker of hope burning for the ailing Red Devils.

Omar Marmoush, Manchester City

The Egyptian winger has definitely brought a new dimension to Man City’s attacking play, with his pace, directness, and ability to link up with Erling Haaland helping to make the Citizens a more rounded force in the final third.

Head-to-head

In head-to-head stats, Man United and Man City have met in 195 matches across all competitions since 1891. The Red Devils have claimed 80 wins compared to 62 for the Citizens, while 53 games have been drawn.

When the teams last met, in the Premier League in December 2024, United claimed a stunning come-from-behind 2-1 win, with late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

Match details

Sunday 6 April

17:30: Manchester United v Manchester City