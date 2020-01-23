MALAC: Govts that overstay often end badly

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing US Ambassador to Uganda, Deborah Malac has warned that ultimately, governments that stay for long In power without a transitional plan, often end up badly.

Malac was today holding her final press briefing at the American Centre as US Ambassador to Uganda after four years of service. According to Malac, failure by the current Government to think about a peaceful transition and also plan for it has created frustration, raised concern and fear among citizens.

Malac was answering questions from journalists about the succession question in Uganda after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s rule.

She says that the longer you stifle people, the more you create more frustration and fear which often does not end well. She also warned against refusing expression on alternative view whether anti-corruption, politics and other rights saying these should be respected, and government has an obligation to correct the bad things happening.

According to Malac, a transition will finally come to Uganda, and this could be through the generation change which is awaiting Uganda looking at the young population. She says majority of Ugandans are youth and will surely lead the change and they should not be blocked from speaking about succession.

Malac also urged government and security forces to to allow Ugandans exercise constitutional rights and freedoms of assembly and expression.

Free elections, health important

She also called for a free and fair election, saying all eyes around the world will watching what is happening in Uganda. Malac says unlike other countries, Uganda has the capacity to hold elections, and this should not be marred with irregularities.

She was also concerned against misinterpretation of the law and its selective application of others, while responding to concerns of the application of the Public order management act.

Malac said the US as a nation will continue to help Uganda remain stable by supporting it from all areas of health, agriculture, security, education among others. Malac who retires with 39 years of experience in the foreign service will be replaced by Natalie E Brown, the current chief of Missions in Eritrea who is also a career diplomat like Malac.

Natalie Brown is yet to be finally approved. Ambassador Malac departs the country on Sunday this week.

Among her achievements, Malac has listed achievements in health like; dramatic improvement in the fight against Malaria, rapid response and detection of over 100 priority disease events over the past four years.

In education, she mentioned strong progress in improving basic literacy skills, improvement of farmers livelihoods, fight against gender based violence, attracted US investments to Uganda and promoted Uganda’s business in the US among others.

URN