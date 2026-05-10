Parents, students back proposed university scholarship review with caution

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Several parents, students, and education stakeholders are backing the government’s planned review of public university sponsorship programmes. They point to long-standing inequities in the system where students from “more privileged” backgrounds often secure sponsorship ahead of high-performing learners from low-income families.

The review was officially confirmed by Dr Denis Mugimba, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education and Sports, who said the government aims to create a fairer, more targeted system of supporting learners.

In 2005, the government increased sponsorship programme slots to 4,000 slots annually in public universities. Of these, 3,000 are awarded on national merit based on Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results, while the remaining 1,000 are distributed through affirmative action categories, including the district quota system, sports persons, students with disabilities, and other special considerations.

The district quota was designed as a key affirmative action tool to support students from underrepresented and often poorer rural districts who struggle to compete on national merit alone. However, critics argue that the system has been widely abused, with students from affluent families registering under rural district quotas after studying in elite urban secondary schools.

Several people have accused the government scholarship of widening rather than narrowing the gap between rich and poor in access to higher education. Reports indicate that over the years, large numbers of learners from the given schools are taking up the slots. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has been among the prominent voices calling for reform, arguing that a policy intended to promote equity has instead been manipulated by the well-connected.

Parents and students interviewed welcomed the planned review. For instance, Murshid Ssekandi, a parent, said the move, if properly executed, would correct years of injustice suffered by bright students from rural areas and under-resourced schools. Derrick Lwanga echoed similar sentiments, noting that the current scheme has increasingly sponsored students whose families can comfortably afford university fees.

He suggested that students performing relatively well in rural or weaker schools should receive additional weighting during selection.

Rachael Nantayi, a student at Makerere University Business School (MUBS), said there is a growing concern that the policy does not consider learners from poor backgrounds. She welcomed the ongoing review and urged the government to expedite the process.

At Kampala International University (KIU), student Trevor Ssewanyana defended the merit principle but acknowledged broader challenges. “Students on scholarship have performed better, and the government should support the best,” he said.

However, he added that the long-term solution lies in equipping all secondary schools with better facilities and teachers to give learners across the country a fairer chance to compete. University administrators and lecturers have also thrown their weight behind the review, describing it as long overdue.

One senior academic administrator at Makerere University, Prof Anothy Muwagga Mugagga, said he has witnessed firsthand how government scholarships frequently benefit students from well-off families.

Prof Mugagga, who is the Principal of the Makerere University College of Education and External Studies, called for a comprehensive, data-driven review of scholarship programmes over multiple years to guide durable reforms.

He said the process should track trends in admissions, beneficiary profiles, completion rates, and graduate outcomes, so policymakers base decisions on clear evidence rather than assumptions. “A multi-year analysis would expose gaps in targeting and equity, measure value for money, and help design a system that is transparent, fair, and aligned with national skills needs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Mugimba said the review will place greater emphasis on strengthening the district quota system to improve equity and inclusion. He noted that the sharp annual increase in students completing Senior Six has intensified pressure on the limited government sponsorship slots. Authorities are also considering expanding the number of beneficiaries, although he did not give specific figures, warning that increasing slots carries long-term cost implications.

In the same vein, Prof Mugagga called for the review to extend to the student loan scheme, arguing that it has also been dominated by students from wealthier backgrounds. He said the review should include clear repayment measures, including options such as national service, noting that many beneficiaries are not paying back the loans. Henry Joseph Ssegawa, a parent, backed the proposal, saying the planned reforms should restore public confidence and widen access for talented but disadvantaged learners.

However, while the majority of people interviewed for this story welcomed the proposed review as long overdue, some parents remain doubtful about its impact. Kassim Musiya said he does not expect much change, arguing that the government often makes promises that are not fully implemented in practice.