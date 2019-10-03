Makerere to host second Geopolitics Conference

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University will for the second time host the second edition of Kampala Geopolitics Conference.

The two-day high level academic public event scheduled for 17th and 18th October will attract elites and international researchers to discuss current geopolitical questions and trends.

Jules-Amand Aniambossou, the Ambassador of France to Uganda, says the conference aims at creating a high-level, interactive and dynamic platform for dialogue and free exchange of ideas cutting across contemporary, local and international geopolitics.

He says while the elites are critical in development of countries, they should also debate with people on ground.

Experts from within Uganda and the African continent will be joined by international researchers to engage in participatory and documented debates on global topics.

The inaugural Kampala Geopolitics Conference was held last year at Makerere in October.

As a build-up to last year’s successful conference, partners including the Embassy of France, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), UN Women Uganda, Makerere University, Alliance Françoise Kampala and Reach a hand Uganda resolved to have it at Makerere for its emblematic significance as the oldest and prestigious university in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Today’s challenges are multifaceted and call on everyone to take action because we have many key issues; climate change, security, education, global health, SDGs and so on and so on. It is a duty of our generation to work on a new way to find solutions to our current global challenges,” Ambassador Aniambossou says.

Mathias Kamp, KAS country representative for Uganda and South Sudan said as the external actors, their main role is to create a platform for people to share their issues.

“It is an expression of our confidence in Makerere University as a centre of academic and intellectual excellence in Uganda and on the continent which is also reflected in the rankings,” Kamp says.

He adds that; “But I think there is a third dimension that shouldn’t be overlooked which is excellence in discourse as well, in debate and discussion and that is what we want to contribute to Makerere with Geopolitics conference”

According to Kamp, the conference will largely feature 18 panels with key focus on a variety of topics relating to global challenges, regional trends, the sustainable development goals and culture and society.

Speakers at the conference will include Dr Hellen Nambalilwa from Makerere University, Rosa Malango from United Nations and Ambassador German Ambassador to Uganda Albrecht Conze.

Others are US ambassador Deborah Malac, BBC’s Allan Kasujja, EU Ambassador to Uganda H.E Attilio Pacifici, Max Walter from Centre for Development Alternatives, Ramathan Ggoobi, and Charles Onyango Obbo and among others.

