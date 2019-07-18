Magogo elected CAF executive member

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The President of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), Moses Hassim Magogo has been elected on the executive of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Magogo was elected to represent the Central East Zone during the CAF Ordinary General Assembly held at the Marriott Hotel in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday. Magogo, the FUFA President collected 33 votes, while the incumbent and former CECAFA President Leodegar Tenga had 19 votes.

“I am very happy that I have now been elected a full member of the executive,” Magogo who told URN quickly before heading for a meeting for executive members. Previously Magogo served on the executive as a co-opted member for the mandatory two years, while he will now serve for four years.

The Assembly attended by all the 54 members of CAF was also graced by the President of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), Gianni Infantino.

For the Northern Zone Libya’s Abdulhakim Ibrahim Abdul Razzak Al Shalmani collected 29 votes, while Amar Bahloul from Algeria collected 21 votes.

Mohamad Ally Samir Sobha, the FA President of Mauritius was elected to represent the Southern Zone. He beat Andrew Ndanga Kamanga (Zambia) and Adam Mthethwa (Swaziland).

The Western Zone A had Senegal’s Augustin Senghor unopposed, while Central Zone also had Pierre-Alain Mounguengui (Gabon) unopposed. FIFA President Infantino called upon all football leaders in Africa to work together for the development of the sport.

URN