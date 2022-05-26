Madi Okollo district embarks on construction UGX 3.1Bn modern markets

Madi Okollo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government through the World Bank under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project is set to construct two multi-billion modern markets in Madi Okollo district.

The markets to be constructed are Matangacia market in Kololo village, Rigbo sub-county, and Ayavu market in Inde town council at 1.76 billion and 1.4 billion shillings respectively.

The contract for the construction of Matangacia market project has been awarded to Rina One Investments Limited, while KG Adubango construction and Engineering works limited will oversee the construction of Ayavu market.

Godfrey Maisha, the USMID focal point person for the district says the construction works for the markets are expected to take nine months.

Joel Ojedra, the district principal assistant sectary notes that the council decided to construct Mantangacia to attract high local revenue.

Shuaib Toko, the Madi Okollo Resident District Commissioner has challenged the contractors to ensure that no shoddy works are executed on the projects. He further urged the local community to own the projects.

Under the agreements, there will be no arrangements for compensation for persons who will be affected by the construction of the markets. But Ismail Drabe, the LCV Chairperson says they intend to enter into an agreement with the projected affected persons that will see them get lockups in the new modern markets once completed.

Kubra Bako, a vendor working in Matangacia market calls for close monitoring and supervision of the construction works by leaders and area residents to ensure that no shoddy works are executed on the market.

Rema Bako, another vendor says the construction of the market is long overdue. He says that they have been struggling to store their goods in the current market whenever it rains.

In 2020, Madi Okollo received 11 Billion Shillings under USMID for infrastructure development since its one of the refugee-hosting districts. Other projects that will be implemented under USMID program include, the construction of the multi-billion Boma grounds for recreation and promotion of sports, a community social center in Inde town council worth 800 million shillings among others.

