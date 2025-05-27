LUWERO: Tight security as NRM district elections take off

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have been heavily deployed at Kasana Playground in Luwero Town Council to maintain law and order at today’s elections for National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders in the district. The NRM Electoral Commission postponed the elections in Greater Luwero from Friday, May 23rd, to today, Tuesday, May 27th, 2025, due to President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to the area last week.

Today, the Luwero District NRM Conference is convening to elect new party leaders. At least 598 delegates from sub-counties, town councils, and parliamentary flagbearers are expected to take part. The most closely watched contest is between Wasswa Tamale, Personal Assistant to State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo, and businessman Samuel Buchanan—husband to Katikamu South MP aspirant Patricia Magara.

The two are vying for the position of NRM District Chairperson for Luwero. David Kamugisha, the Luwero District NRM Registrar, confirmed that both Tamale and Buchanan were duly nominated. Voting is expected to begin at 11:00 AM. Kamugisha emphasized that only accredited delegates and candidates will be allowed into the playground to prevent interference from supporters.

Samuel Buchanan said his camp is peaceful and welcomed the police deployment. He has centered his campaign on rooting out corruption in the district office, strengthening party support, and lobbying for NRM loyalists.

Buchanan and his team have been camped at Nimrod Hotel in Luwero Town since Monday along with several delegates. However, Wasswa Tamale claimed he had limited access to some delegates because Buchanan’s team had kept them ‘captive’ in the hotel.

Still, he expressed confidence in his chances, citing his long track record as an effective mobilizer from the village level to his current role as the district party publicity secretary. Luwero District Police Commander Brighton Ahimbisibwe said the security deployment is meant to ensure a peaceful exercise and urged all candidates to control their supporters and comply with the NRM electoral guidelines.

Meanwhile, former Bamunanika County MP Ali Ndawula Ssekyanzi, who had earlier expressed interest in the NRM District Treasurer position, withdrew from the race, citing excessive monetization. He announced he will instead contest as an independent in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, expressing doubt over the fairness of the NRM primaries.

Elsewhere, elections are also taking place today in Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts. In Nakasongola, the battle for NRM District Chairperson is between incumbent Christopher Nkoyoyo and Gaster Yawe. In Nakaseke, incumbent party chair Muhammad Gubya faces off with former councillor Zephaniah Musoke.

URN