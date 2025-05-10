Lubaga Cathedral celebrates first Thanksgiving Mass for Pope Leo XIV

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Catholics in Kampala Archdiocese joined the global Church in celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV with a special thanksgiving Mass held at Lugaba Cathedral.

This marked the first public liturgy in the country dedicated to praying for the new Pope, following his election after the passing of Pope Francis. The Mass, presided over by Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, was attended by a cross-section of the faithful, including priests, religious brothers and sisters, political leaders, and hundreds of lay Catholics.

The atmosphere blended solemnity and hope as worshippers gathered to give thanks and seek divine guidance for the new Holy Father.

“We give glory to God for the gift of Pope Leo XIV. As the Universal Church enters a new chapter, we stand in prayerful solidarity with him,” said Archbishop Ssemogerere before the first reading. “This is a time not only to mourn the passing of Pope Francis but to support the new shepherd God has entrusted to His flock.”

During his homily, Archbishop Ssemogerere gave a brief biography of the new Pope to the attentive congregation.

“In his opening remarks, the Holy Father greeted us with the words ‘Peace be with you all’—the same words Jesus used after the Resurrection,” he said. “In Uganda, we take these words very seriously. We pray for peace in our country, but this peace must be worked for.”

His homily touched on the rising political tensions ahead of Uganda’s general elections next year, framing Uganda as an “island of peace” in a troubled region, with conflicts in neighbouring countries like the DRC and South Sudan.

“The Lord is always with us, guiding us in whatever direction He leads,” the Archbishop said, quoting Jeremiah: “I will give you shepherds after my own heart” (Jeremiah 3). “So, The lord has given us a shepherd, we are grateful and let us pray for him.”

He urged the faithful to always pray for the Pope, reminding them that the burden of the entire Church rests upon his shoulders.

During the Eucharistic Prayer, Pope Leo XIV was officially named as the Supreme Pontiff—a moment that drew audible murmurs of surprise and joy from some in the congregation, still adjusting to the change in leadership. In previous days, Masses had omitted the name of a living pope and instead included prayers for the repose of Pope Francis, whose historic papacy had just ended.

The naming of Pope Leo XIV marked a return to spiritual continuity and renewal.

“Hearing the name of a new pope during Mass after such a loss brought a wave of emotion,” said Christopher Kasekende, a parishioner. “It reminded us that the Church, guided by the Holy Spirit, never ceases to move forward.”

Pope Leo XIV, formerly a cardinal from the United States, made history by becoming the first American elected to the papacy. In his first address from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, he spoke with simplicity and deep emotion:

“To all of you, brothers and sisters of Rome, of Italy, of all the world—we want to be a synodal Church, a Church on the move, a Church that always strives for peace, for charity, and to be close, especially to those who suffer.

I would like to pray with you. Let us pray together for this new mission, for the Church, for peace in the world, and let us ask Mary, our Mother, for this special grace.”

Many Ugandan Catholics, increasingly engaged in global Church matters, have expressed excitement and hope that Pope Leo XIV will continue promoting unity, evangelisation, and inclusion.

Before the final blessing, the cathedral choir marked the occasion with a moving hymn for the Pope, “Papa Wangaala, Dunda Akukuume”, which drew applause and cheers from the congregation.

Further national liturgies and celebrations are expected across Ugandan dioceses in the coming days.

