Losers in NRM primaries boycott reconciliation talks in Kabale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Losers in last month’s NRM party primaries in Kabale district on Saturday boycotted the reconciliation meeting.

This week, the NRM secretariat started a drive across the country intended to reconcile the winners and losers of the primaries and to convince the losers not to contest as independent candidates in next year’s elections.

In Kigezi sub-region, the chairperson of the NRM workers league James Tweheyo and Ntungamo Woman Member of Parliament Beatrice Rwakimari were leading the delegation from the secretariat.

At the meeting held at White Horse Inn Hotel in Kabale municipality, all losers who were nominated as independent candidates did not turn up for the meeting.

They include, Enid Origumisiriza who is contesting for the Kabale Woman MP seat, Simpson Mpirirwe for Ndorwa West, Kenneth Arinaitwe and Grace Ankunda Bekunda Bwesigye for Ndorwa East constituency race.

Only the Kyankwanzi district deputy RDC Denis Nzeirwe who lost the Kabale district LCV seat attended the meeting.

Mpirirwe said he did not attend the meeting because its organizers are self-seekers whose intentions are far from reconciling party members. Mpirirwe said that as losers in the concluded party elections, they have already formed a coalition named Kigezi NRM Frontiers to unite all losers and rally support for independents.

Grace Bekunda also said that she could not attend the meeting because she was not invited.

David Bahati the Kabale district NRM chairperson and MP Ndorwa East MP said they will continue to convince the independents to withdraw from the race.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandinda faulted NRM party leadership for delaying to reconcile its party members saying the move should have been done immediately after the primaries.

On Thursday, the Rubanda East parliamentary aspirant Jogo Kenneth Biryabarema who is also the current Kabale LCV chairperson rejected calls for reconciliation.

