LoP wants parliament recalled from recess over abuses

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Joel Ssenyonyi has petitioned Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth to recall Parliament from recess to address what he describes as an escalating wave of human rights violations, enforced disappearances, and growing disregard for the rule of law.

In a June 17 letter copied to Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Ssenyonyi urged Parliament’s leadership to invoke its powers under the Rules of Procedure and convene a special sitting to scrutinise allegations of arbitrary arrests, unlawful detentions, and excessive use of force by security agencies.

The request comes barely a week after Parliament adjourned following the approval of the 84 trillion Shillings National Budget for the 2026/27 financial year, with legislators scheduled to resume business on July 7.

“The continued absence of parliamentary intervention and oversight could create an environment in which further violations occur unchecked, thereby exposing more Ugandans to potential abuses and undermining public confidence in the rule of law and constitutional governance,” Ssenyonyi wrote.

He argued that the gravity of the allegations warrants an extraordinary sitting so Parliament can receive statements from the responsible ministers, interrogate government agencies, and reassure the public that constitutional institutions remain committed to protecting citizens’ rights.

“As the institution entrusted with oversight of the Executive and the protection of constitutionalism, Parliament cannot afford to remain silent in the face of grave human rights abuses,” the letter states.

Ssenyonyi’s appeal builds on concerns he raised during the Fourth Sitting of the First Meeting of the First Session of the 12th Parliament, where he presented allegations of abductions, arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention, and excessive force by security agencies.

At the time, the Vice President directed the Minister for Security to return to Parliament with a statement addressing the allegations. According to Ssenyonyi, that commitment remains outstanding despite correspondence from the Government Chief Whip reminding ministers to prepare their responses.

“I have seen correspondence from the Government Chief Whip reminding ministers to prepare those responses,” Ssenyonyi told journalists at Parliament on Wednesday. “But in my view, waiting until July 7 is far too long. The country cannot afford to wait while these allegations of human rights violations continue.”

“The country expects Parliament to provide leadership, defend constitutionalism, and uphold the rule of law. As the institution that enacts the nation’s laws, Parliament has a duty to ensure those laws are respected.”

Article 79 of the Constitution vests legislative authority in Parliament, while Articles 90 and 94 empower parliamentary committees to investigate government agencies, scrutinise public administration, and require ministers to account for matters under their dockets.

Article 20 obliges all organs and agencies of the State to respect, uphold, and promote fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.

His petition further invokes Parliament’s broader responsibility to safeguard constitutionalism by demanding accountability whenever credible allegations arise involving abuse of state power.

At his news conference, Ssenyonyi argued that the country is witnessing an increasingly disturbing pattern of human rights violations extending beyond opposition politics.

He cited the continued detention of opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye, the disappearance of Christopher Godi, also known as King Zara, the reported military raid on the home of Kawempe North MP Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola following court proceedings involving Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and arrests involving several opposition politicians.

He also referred to reports of attacks on journalists, intimidation of civil society actors, and the reported abduction of Rev. Fr. Deusdedit Ssekabira of Masaka Diocese, arguing that the alleged violations have increasingly affected a wider cross-section of society.

“The reality is that no one appears to be safe anymore,” Ssenyonyi said. “In the past, many people remained silent because they believed these actions affected only opposition supporters. Today they affect politicians across the political divide, journalists, religious leaders, civil society actors, and ordinary citizens.”

Constitutional and governance experts say Parliament’s oversight function is one of the principal constitutional safeguards against abuse of executive authority. Constitutional lawyer Nicholas Opiyo has previously argued that active parliamentary scrutiny strengthens democratic accountability and reinforces public confidence in state institutions.

“Active legislative scrutiny strengthens democratic accountability and public confidence in state institutions,” Opiyo has observed.

Human rights lawyer George Musisi similarly said parliamentary oversight complements judicial processes whenever constitutional questions arise involving security agencies or senior public officials.

“Legislative oversight offers an important avenue for public accountability alongside judicial processes,” Musisi said. “Parliament has both the authority and responsibility to demand explanations from the Executive where constitutional questions arise.”

Ssenyonyi also questioned what he described as the apparent silence of constitutional bodies established to protect citizens’ rights, including the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).

However, Pauline Nansamba Mutumba, the Commission’s Director for Complaints, Investigations and Legal Services, rejected suggestions that the Commission has been inactive.

She said the UHRC continues to engage government institutions at the highest levels to seek redress for victims while advocating adherence to constitutionalism, the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights.

The Commission, she said, remains committed to executing its constitutional mandate through investigations, engagement with state institutions, and legal interventions where appropriate.

Ssenyonyi urged Speaker Oboth-Oboth and Deputy Speaker Tayebwa to exercise their constitutional authority by recalling the House and requiring ministers to account for the allegations before Parliament.

“It is my hope that our presiding officers will exercise that leadership for the benefit of Parliament and for Uganda,” he said.