Liverpool destroys Leicester 4-0

✳ Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool

✅ Firmino heads Reds into lead on 31 minutes

✅ Milner penalty doubles advantage on 71 before Firmino strikes again

✅ Alexander-Arnold drills in a fourth

Leicester , UK | THE INDEPENDENT | A simply breathtaking performance from Liverpool secures an emphatic victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds dominated throughout and could have been out of sight by half-time, but as it was they had to settle for Roberto Firmino’s header.

However, James Milner’s penalty, a second for Firmino and a Trent Alexander-Arnold ping did further damage in the second half to move Jürgen Klopp’s side 13 points ahead of the Foxes with a game in hand