Lisbon, Portugal | THE INDEPENDENT & XINHUA | Bayern Munich took a second half lead against Paris Saint-Germain as they battled for the title of the 65th UEFA Champions League at Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon.

The many missed chances characterized the first 45 minutes of the final that brought together many of the best players in the world and will conclude the football season in Europe.

As one of the tournament’s biggest winners, Bayern Munich’s Bavarians became champions in the years 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001 and 2013, in addition to reaching the finals in another five years – 1982, 1987, 1999, 2010 and 2012.

Led by coach Hans-Dieter Flick, the Germans reached the final with an impressive maximum winning rate, with 10 victories so far, which can earn them a historic emblem of being the only team to win the Champions League by winning all the games they played.

On the other side, PSG make their first Champions League final, but have a team full of talented and expensive players.

The entirety of Bayern’s starting lineup costs less than half of what striker Neymar Jr. earns at PSG.

