Lira Diocese mourns Monsignor Fr Ponsiano Okalo

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira Catholic Diocese is mourning the death of the Vicar for the Clergy, Rev. Fr. Ponsiano Okalo. Okalo passed away on Friday at St. John XXIII Hospital in Aber following a short illness.

Monsignor Fr. Okalo served as the Vicar for the Clergy in Lira Diocese and was the Curate of Ober Catholic Parish. He also lectured in the Department of Psychology at Lira University’s Faculty of Medicine, where he was deeply involved in mental health advocacy and education.

According to Rev. Fr. Emmy Opio, the Diocesan Chancellor, Fr. Ponsiano’s passing is a profound loss to the Church and the wider Lango community.

Ordained on August 11, 2001, Fr. Ponsiano Okalo served the Church for nearly 24 years. His dedication to both faith and education made him a beloved figure among clergy, students, and parishioners alike.

Patrick Opio, Public Relations Officer at Lira University, described Fr. Okalo as a committed staff member whose absence will be deeply felt across the university.

Former student David Livingstone Okello shared that Fr. Okalo was “more of a father than a lecturer” with the spirit of Godliness that has impacted his students.

******

URN