Legendary fashion editor Keturah dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lydia Keturah Kamugasa, Vision Group’s fashion columnist and editor is reported dead.

Kamugasa reportedly succumbed to a heart attack on Wednesday afternoon. She was a long time editor of New Vision’s magazine Bride and Groom, before taking charge of Flair for Her.

She revolutionised coverage of fashion and arts news in Uganda starting in the nineties, moving it from the inside pages to the front pages of The New Vision. She was forthright and always had an engaging smile.

“Lydia Keturah Kamugasa, that smile u always gave me when U gave me Bride and Groom assignments will never go away from me. You believed in me and surely u wouldnt have gone so soon, Rest in Peace,” said a work mate Nelson Nicholas Kajoba soon after the news broke.

A former colleague at New Vision Joan Mugezi said, “Lydia Keturah Kamugasa! You nurtured my writing in those early days of New Vision. How I receive a phone call for someone to confirm if you are gone and I am in shock. When you suffered a stroke you were such a mighty warrior. Whatever happened this time. May the angels receive you in heaven.”

Another former colleague Lydia Mirembe posted on facebook: “My dearest namesake Lydia Keturah a.k.a Ludiya. Fare thee well. I miss you already. May God and the heavenly host receive your sweet soul.”

Journalist Solomon Serwanji said, “We all fed off your palms of love, your smiles made us smile back. Fashion will remember you as a critic and stylist. To many entertainment and fashion writers, you opened many doors. We shall miss you. #RIPKeturahKamugasa.”

“You knew God, you understood fashion, you had a great sense of humor,” said workmate Tracy Gwambe.

