Leaders question annexation of sub counties to Kabale Municipality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of leaders and residents from Kabale and Rubanda districts have petitioned Parliament protesting irregularities in the elevation of Kabale Municipality to city status.

Kabale Municipality was in May included among the six municipalities that will be elevated to city status by 2023. The other municipalities include Nakasongola, Moroto, Masaka, Soroti, and Wakiso.

Others are Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Fort Portal and Mbarara, Hoima and Mbale.

On December 5, 2019, Kabale Municipality appeared the list of the municipalities that will start operations as a city in 2021. Parliament failed to pass the resolution due to lack of quorum.

Kabale and Rubanda leaders are questioning the method used in the extension of boundaries. This is after it emerged that Kitumba, Kamuganguzi sub-counties and Katuna town councils in Ndorwa West County, Kabale district, Bubaare and Nyamweru sub-counties in Rubanda East County, Rubanda district will be annexed to Kabale municipality.

Kabale Municipality councillors in a petition dated December 16, 2019, addressed to the office of Speaker of Parliament argue that they were not consulted on the matter. They also question the interests considering Katuna town council and Kamuganguzi sub county which are far away and ignore Kyanamira sub county in Ndorwa East County that is adjacent to the municipality.

Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, the Mayor Kabale Municipality says that the demarcation of boundaries must first be justified.

Mbabazi Pierre and Dickson Tukamusiime both residents of Rubanda district have also in a petition faulted the elevation arguing that locals in Bubaare and Nyamweru sub-counties were never consulted. They say that though the city status is good, it is being influenced by some Members of Parliament in Rubanda and Kabale districts, who fear to lose their seats in 2021 general elections.

Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, Rubanda LCV Chairperson and Gerald Akambasa, Rubanda District Speaker have equally petitioned the office of the speaker arguing that annexing Bubaare and Nyamweru sub-counties to Kabale municipality without the knowledge of the council is null and void since they also need to first consult their electorates.

URN