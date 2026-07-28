NMG resume operations

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Museveni has cleared the way for Nation Media Group (NMG) to resume operations in Uganda, ending over a month’s long restrictions that had forced the regional media giant to suspend its activities in the country.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Tanzania-based Taifa Group, the majority shareholder of Nation Media Group through its subsidiary, Taarifa Limited.

In a statement issued from Dar es Salaam, Taifa Group described the decision as an important milestone for regional investment, media development and East African integration.

The Group’s Chairman, Rostam Aziz, thanked President Museveni for authorising the resumption of the company’s operations and also acknowledged Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for what he described as support throughout engagements leading to the decision.

“We are honoured by this decision and remain steadfast in our commitment to Uganda’s socio-economic development through responsible investment, long-term partnerships and sustainable value creation,” Aziz said.

Nation Media Group Chairman Joe Muganda said the company would now focus on rebuilding its operations, reconnecting with audiences and strengthening its contribution to Uganda’s media landscape.

“Our immediate priority will be to restore our platforms responsibly, strengthen local content and provide Ugandans with credible, relevant and innovative journalism across print, broadcast and digital channels,” Muganda said.

The company also pledged continued investment in journalism, audience engagement and regional collaboration across its operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

According to Taifa Group, the resumption reflects broader efforts to strengthen cross-border investment, regional economic cooperation and East African integration.

Nation Media Group is East Africa’s largest independent media company, operating newspapers, television, radio stations and digital platforms serving millions of readers, viewers and listeners across the region.

Taifa Group, which recently became NMG’s majority shareholder through Taarifa Limited, has investments spanning telecommunications, mining, energy, infrastructure, aviation, logistics, agriculture, real estate and industrial development.

The announcement follows a period during which Nation Media Group’s Ugandan operation, which included the Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM, and Dembe FM, was shut down in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, 2026, after armed security forces blockaded their headquarters in Namuwongo and broadcast stations at the Kampala Serena Hotels.

While the press release does not explain the legal or administrative process behind the decision, the development represents an important shift in relations between the Government of Uganda and one of East Africa’s most influential media organisations.