Political families, Republican virtue, and the search for legitimacy

“Nobody can rule guiltlessly” — Louis Antoine de Saint-Just

COMMENT | ANDREW PI BESI | y their very design, modern families are intriguing institutions. They are repositories of affection, obligation and ambition. At their best, they cultivate decency, continuity and purpose. At their worst, they are theatres of rivalry, entitlement and disruption.

In the tradition of Mpororo, as in all of South-Western Uganda, the family has long been understood through the obligation to preserve and expand a bloodline within the larger fraternity of the clan. Individual achievement matters, but it is ultimately judged by whether it strengthens the lineage that produced it.

It is perhaps for that reason that the intersection between family and political power fascinates me. It is a play on what has confronted every civilisation: where does legitimate influence end and dynastic ambition begin?

Early on the morning of Monday, 27 July, my X feed was inundated with an audio recording purportedly featuring Odrek Rwabogo. Speaking calmly and deliberately, he reflected on what he described as decades of work dedicated to the socio-economic transformation of Kiruhura and the wider Ankole region. He rejected allegations levelled against him by individuals aligned with a political pressure group based in the affluent Kampala neighbourhood of Naguru, arguing that his work should be judged on its own merits rather than through political prejudice.

Whether one agrees with Rwabogo or not is almost beside the point.

His remarks have reopened one of the oldest debates in political history: Can members of influential families ever escape the weight of their surnames? Can citizens separate merit from ancestry? And when does suspicion of inherited influence become just as unfair as blind loyalty to it?

More than two thousand years ago, the Greek Aristotle observed in Politics that man is, by nature, a political animal. He did not mean simply that human beings enjoy elections or debate but rather that our first political education occurs within the household. Before we encounter constitutions, courts, or parliaments, we learn authority, obligation, loyalty, and justice around the family table.

The Chinese philosopher Confucius also arrived at much the same conclusion from a very different civilisation. Good government, he argued, begins with the cultivation of the family. A ruler incapable of governing his own household could scarcely be trusted with governing a kingdom. In both the East and the West, therefore, the family was understood not as the enemy of politics but as its first school.

The question has never been whether families should produce leaders. Every civilisation has expected them to do so. The question is whether public office remains open to talent wherever it is found or gradually becomes the preserve of a fortunate lineage.

History offers no easy answers.

At the dawn of the twentieth century, Europe remained a continent governed by ancient dynasties. Among them stood the House of Habsburg, whose imperial authority stretched back to 1282 when Rudolf I, elected King of Germany, purchased the Duchy of Austria for the Habsburgs. Magnificent though it appeared, the Austro-Hungarian Empire increasingly seemed an ageing political order struggling to reconcile imperial tradition with rising nationalism.

It was in this atmosphere that Gavrilo Princip, a young Bosnian Serb nationalist, together with six fellow conspirators, resolved to assassinate Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir presumptive to the Habsburg throne.

On the morning of 28 June 1914, Ferdinand arrived in Sarajevo to inspect imperial troops. A bomb thrown at his convoy failed to kill him. Visibly irritated, the archduke interrupted the mayor’s welcome. “Mr. Mayor, I came here on a visit, and I get bombs thrown at me. It is outrageous.”

Later that afternoon, believing the conspiracy had failed, Princip wandered into a nearby café. Fate’s vicissitudes intervened, and owing to a wrong turn by Ferdinand’s chauffeur, the Archduke’s open-top motorcar stalled almost directly before the still-angry young assassin. Princip fired twice, and within minutes, Franz Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, were dead.

The First World War did not begin because one man pulled a trigger. Europe had long been a continent stacked with combustible alliances, competing nationalisms and imperial rivalries. Yet Ferdinand’s death became the spark because he represented something larger than himself.

He embodied a political order that millions had already begun to question, and, therefore, history does not remember Sarajevo merely as the city in which Ferdinand and Sophie were assassinated. Instead, it remembers it as the moment when accumulated frustrations found a symbol.

Writing nearly a century before Sarajevo, Alexis de Tocqueville observed a paradox of democracy: it abolishes hereditary aristocracy, yet citizens continue searching for familiar names they believe they can trust. Democracy, he observed, never entirely eliminates elites; it merely changes the means by which elites are produced.

The assassination of Franz Ferdinand, therefore, represented something larger than the death of an heir. It demonstrated what happens when a ruling family comes to symbolise an entire political order. Gavrilo Princip did not fire at the Habsburg household simply because it was a household. He fired because millions had come to associate that family with an empire they believed had exhausted its legitimacy.

Political families have often carried that burden.

However, history also teaches another lesson. Not every influential family destroys republican government. Some strengthen it. The Romans understood this dilemma better than most. Augustus founded an empire while preserving the outward appearance of a republic. The genius of Augustus was not merely that he acquired power, but that he understood the importance of preserving the appearance of republican continuity while concentrating authority in his own hands. Thereafter, succession increasingly became a family affair. Rome remained powerful, but every transition of power reminded citizens that republican institutions had quietly yielded to dynastic politics.

Edmund Burke argued that society is a partnership “between those who are living, those who are dead, and those who are yet to be born.” Families naturally carry that continuity. They preserve memory, transmit values and accumulate experience across generations. Not so for Thomas Jefferson who offered an opposite warning: every generation must be free to determine its own political destiny. No generation, he argued, could permanently bind another.

There is ,therefore, nothing inherently republican or anti-republican about political families. Their legitimacy depends entirely upon whether citizens remain free to reject them.

Perhaps nowhere illustrates this better than the United States. From the earliest years political families have emerged with remarkable frequency. John Adams became America’s second president. His son, John Quincy Adams, later became its sixth. Yet no constitutional privilege elevated him. He fought elections, suffered defeats and eventually earned office through the same democratic process as every other candidate.

Whether one ultimately agrees with Mr. Odrek Rwabogo is, by now, almost immaterial. His remarks have merely reopened a debate that has accompanied every republic since antiquity. Families may inherit surnames. They may inherit property, memory and influence. Yet there remains one inheritance that will always be beyond the reach of bloodlines. Legitimacy.

The Roosevelt family produced both Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, two presidents whose legacies transformed America. Although related, each forged an independent political identity separated by a generation and by distinct historical circumstances.

The Kennedy family became the closest thing America has ever had to political royalty. Joseph Kennedy dreamed of creating a dynasty. John reached the White House. Robert seemed destined to follow before an assassin’s bullet ended that possibility, and Edward Kennedy spent decades shaping legislation in the United States Senate.

Again, bullets interrupted succession, and history echoed Sarajevo—not because America ceased to be a republic, but because violence sought to redirect its political future.

The Bush family later produced two presidents and another serious presidential contender. George H.W. Bush served one term. His son George W. Bush served two and Jeb Bush entered the presidential race only to discover that even one of America’s most recognisable political surnames could not substitute for electoral conviction.

The Clintons offered another variation. Bill Clinton became president. Hillary Clinton, his wife and former first lady, came within touching distance of the presidency, only to lose before the electorate.

Today, attention increasingly turns to the Trump family. Several members have become prominent political figures. Whether any ultimately succeed, Donald Trump will depend not upon hereditary right but upon persuading millions of voters.

Clearly America’s genius has never been the absence of political families. It has been the absence of hereditary entitlement. The Adamses, the Roosevelts, the Kennedys, the Bushes, the Clintons and now the Trumps have all benefited from famous names. Yet every generation has had to persuade voters anew. The ballot box has repeatedly demonstrated that recognition may open a door, but only public confidence permits one to walk through it.

On the other hand, Africa’s experience has often been more complicated.

Julius Nyerere deliberately resisted creating a family dynasty. Despite immense personal prestige, he never attempted to elevate his children into national political succession. His greatest political inheritance was not a surname but institutions capable of surviving his retirement.

Nelson Mandela exercised perhaps the greatest moral authority of any African statesman in the twentieth century. Neither his children nor his grandchildren inherited the presidency. Mandela understood that liberation movements become republics only when authority passes through institutions rather than bloodlines.

Kenya illustrates a different trajectory. Jomo Kenyatta became the republic’s founding president. Decades later, his son Uhuru Kenyatta ascended to the same office through elections. His presidency demonstrated both the opportunities and the burdens borne by political families. Every achievement was attributed to privilege by critics, every failure magnified by inherited expectations.

Gabon travelled further towards dynastic politics. Omar Bongo governed for more than four decades before being succeeded by his son Ali Bongo. Whatever constitutional procedures accompanied the transition, many citizens increasingly perceived the republic itself as belonging to a single family. Institutions inevitably weakened under that perception.

Togo followed a similar path when Faure Gnassingbé succeeded his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma. The constitutional legality of succession never entirely extinguished public suspicion that power has become hereditary rather than republican.

Rwanda complicates the discussion. President Paul Kagame’s family is well known, yet succession has not formally become hereditary.

The lesson is that public debate is often driven less by family relationships than by perceptions regarding the openness of political competition itself.

Botswana offers perhaps the clearest reminder that the strongest inheritance a leader can leave is not a child prepared to succeed him but institutions strong enough to survive him. The ultimate achievement of any statesman is not to make himself indispensable but to make the republic independent of him.

Uganda’s own political history reminds us that political families are not an invention of the modern republic. Long before colonial rule, the kingdoms of Buganda, Bunyoro, Toro, Ankole and the smaller polities of the south-west, such as Rujumbura, were governed through hereditary institutions. Royal households were expected to produce rulers, military commanders and custodians of tradition. Independence did not erase that historical memory; it merely sought to replace hereditary legitimacy with constitutional legitimacy. But history rarely surrenders its habits overnight.

President Yoweri Museveni did not emerge from a political dynasty in the conventional sense. His rise was forged through student politics, armed struggle and decades of public life rather than inherited office. Yet he also emerged from a society whose historical imagination remained deeply shaped by royal lineages and clan identity. That tension between republican institutions and older traditions of inherited authority continues to shape how Ugandans debate political succession, legitimacy and continuity today.

Across the continent, therefore, influential families have frequently become controversial not because Africans instinctively oppose successful families, but because political institutions have too often remained weaker than political personalities.

Niccolò Machiavelli appreciated that rulers often rely on fear to obtain obedience. Modern republics, however, teach a complementary lesson: fear may secure obedience for a season; institutions secure obedience for generations.

Ultimately, families may inherit influence, but they cannot inherit legitimacy. Whether Odrek Rwabogo deserves praise or criticism is ultimately less important than the larger question his public life presents.

Can a Ugandan related to power ever be judged entirely on the evidence of his own work? Equally, should family association become grounds for automatic condemnation? A mature republic answers both questions in the negative. Merit should neither be presumed because of ancestry nor denied because of it.

Why? Because if we condemn every citizen because of the family into which he or she was born, we abandon justice. Yet if we excuse mediocrity merely because it arrives bearing a familiar surname, we abandon republicanism.

The challenge before Uganda is, therefore, not to prevent political families from participating in public life. To do so would be both foolish and profoundly unjust. Rather, the challenge is to build institutions sufficiently trusted that no family, however influential, can ever stand above them.

Aristotle reminded us that governments exist for the common good. Burke taught that every generation inherits a civilisation built by those who came before it. Saint-Just warned that nobody can rule guiltlessly.

History, however, adds one final lesson, to wit: Republics do not ask citizens to forget their families, but rather, they ask them to remember that the nation is a larger family still.

Every political family must, therefore, submit itself to the same test as every ordinary citizen— not the accident of birth, but the discipline of merit; not the comfort of inheritance, but the judgement of free institutions.

Whether one ultimately agrees with Mr. Odrek Rwabogo is, by now, almost immaterial. His remarks have merely reopened a debate that has accompanied every republic since antiquity. Families may inherit surnames. They may inherit property, memory and influence. Yet there remains one inheritance that will always be beyond the reach of bloodlines. Legitimacy.

Legitimacy, again and again, is earned patiently and publicly and renewed by every generation. This is the burden carried by every political family and it is also the promise of every republic.

****

By Andrew “Pi” Besi | On X: @BesiAndrew