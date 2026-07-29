Elections cancelled in three villages over chaos in Busia

Busia, Uganda | URN | The Electoral Commission cancelled the local council one elections in the three villages following reported chaos by voters at the polling stations in Busia district.

The elections were cancelled in Solo B village in Western Division, Buwumba village in Dabani sub-county and Buhamuna village in Buhehe sub-county.

It is reported that chaos erupted in the said villages when some voters turned violent, blocking presiding officers from using the voters register.

Godfrey Budaha, the Buhamuna incumbent L.C. 1 chairperson who doubles as NRM candidate, alleges that his opponent and the supporters stormed the polling station during the time of verifying the voters register; they grabbed the register from the presiding officer and tore it into pieces.

According to Budaha, was assaulted and sustained serious injuries on the face. He said that they have filed a case of assault at Busia Central police station and also petitioned the ruling NRM Party office in Busia district demanding a fair exercise.

Sylvester Offiti, the Buhehe sub-county community development officer, said that in an attempt to intervene in the chaos at his village, he was hit on the head with a stick and sustained injuries. He has reported the case to police.

Kacibert Bwire, another victim of assault, said that the chaos at Buhamuna started when the supporters of independent candidates realized that most of their names were not in the voters register. He blamed the heads of security for failing to deploy enough manpower at the polling station.

Wilberforce Lwagula, the Busia district NRM party administrator, said that they have registered concerns in the three villages and that they are going to engage the Electoral Commission so that they repeat the elections in the areas where chaos was registered.

He said that they are happy that the NRM party is winning with almost 95% across the district.

The Electoral Commission supervisor attached to Western division, Flavia Ajambo, said that there were cases of chaos registered in the area they resolved to cancel the elections following the advice from her bosses.

Esther Wamboka, the Busia district assistant returning officer, said that they are following the Electoral Commission guidelines that the presiding officers must verify the voters in the register. She condemned the unlawful acts by residents and said that they shall re-organize for another election in the said villages.