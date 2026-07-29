Muwanga Kivumbi alive, dumped at Nateete Police Station

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Former Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi Muhammad is at Nateete Police Station after being held incommunicado for more than two weeks following his arrest by unidentified security operatives. According to sources, Kivumbi was dumped at the police station on Wednesday morning by unknown state operatives. Uganda Radio Network (URN) was unable to independently verify the circumstances under which he was dropped at the station or whether he is expected to be arraigned in court.

Kivumbi had been missing since July 9, 2026, when he was reportedly re-arrested by unidentified security operatives shortly after securing bail on terrorism charges before the International Crimes Division of the High Court. His disappearance prompted his lawyers and family members to petition the High Court, seeking orders compelling security agencies to produce him or disclose his whereabouts.

The latest development comes days after High Court Judge Collins Acellam directed the Chief of Defence Forces, the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General to conclude investigations into Kivumbi’s whereabouts and file a report before court today.

In their responses to court, both the government and the police said they did not know Kivumbi’s whereabouts. It was shortly after those reports were filed that Kivumbi was brought to Nateete Police Station by unidentified operatives.

By the time of filing this report, police had not issued an official statement on Kivumbi’s presence at the station, and it remained unclear whether he would be charged afresh, released, or presented before court.

However, NUP general Secreatary David Lewis Rubongoya said Kivumbi has already been moved from Nateeete.

“While we were at the High Court to follow up his Habeas Corpus application, we were informed that Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi was dumped this morning at Nateete Police. On reaching there, we’ve been informed he’s being taken to court in Butambala, and haven’t gotten the opportunity to see him yet. After 19 days of incommunicado detention!!”