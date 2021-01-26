LC chairman shot dead in Entebbe election protest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The LC chairman of Katabi-Kitubulu village in Entebbe, Eric Kyeyune has been shot dead this morning in Entebbe during a combined NRM-DP protest against alleged vote rigging.

The deceased allegedly shot by soldiers has also been the National Resistance Movement -NRM chairperson of the area and was in the camp of the NRM candidate in the Entebbe municipality race, accusing victorious Independent candidate Fabrice Ruhinda of rigging.

Also shot and injured was Godfrey Baguma, husband of Scholastica Baguma, a divisional seat contender who now says she has even lost interest in the race.

Protesters started convening at Entebbe central market at 7am, demanding that Wakiso Electoral Commission registrar and returning officer, Tolbert Musinguzi announce that either National Resistance Movement -NRM’s Michael Mutebi Kabwama or Democratic Party-DP’s Vincent Paul Kayanja won the Entebbe municipality mayoral race instead of independent candidate Fabris Rulinda.

Led by Mutebi, the protesters both NRM and DP supporters say their candidates were rigged out.

Some of the protesters say soldiers were firing live bullets targeting Mutebi but Kyeyune who moved in front of him was hit instead. Uganda Red Cross Society volunteers thereafter took Kyeyune to Emmanuel health centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kyeyune was the NRM chairman Katabi-Kitubulu. Meanwhile, Mutebi who was crying was removed from the scene by two supporters.

The Entebbe DPC Micheal Kasigire has tried to calm the protesters in vain. Military police and regular soldiers have been deployed.

But protesters have continued to burn NRM branded t-shirts, posters amidst heavy deployment.

The joint protests come days after Mutebi also led a protest last week over the alleged intimidation by military officers who aren’t expected to participate in partisan politics.

However, Emmanuel Dombo, in charge of publicity at the NRM secretariat told Uganda Radio Network-URN on Sunday that Mutebi had not informed the secretariat about his fears.

He however said should Mutebi lose, it could be grounds for a petition.

