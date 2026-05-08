Archbishop to sign 600 Catholic liturgical hymns composed by late JB Kazoora

Ibanda, Uganda | URN | The Archbishop of Mbarara, His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha, has pledged to formally sign and incorporate more than 600 Runyankole-Rukiga Catholic liturgical hymns composed by the late John Bosco Kazoora into the Catholic Church liturgy, in recognition of his decades-long contribution to worship and evangelisation.

Kazoora, one of the most celebrated composers of Runyankole-Rukiga liturgical music, died on May 4 at the age of 61 following complications related to diabetes. He was laid to rest on Friday at his ancestral home in Kabagoma, Ibanda District.

For decades, his compositions have echoed through churches across the Mbarara Archdiocese and beyond, becoming a central part of Catholic worship in western Uganda. His best-known hymns include Ebirungi Byonkoreire Taata, Yesu Mujuni, Tusiime Mukama, Reeba Eirembo Rya Mukama and Tihariho Ndijo Owakubasa Kutujuna.

Speaking during a requiem Mass held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Nyamitanga, Archbishop Bainomugisha described Kazoora’s music as a powerful form of theology expressed through melody, saying the composer used music to bridge humanity and God.

The Archbishop said Kazoora’s life was a testimony that talent and faith can transcend formal education. Despite dropping out of school in Primary Three, Kazoora became a respected missionary through music, with his songs spreading the gospel across Uganda and abroad through Church ministries and social media platforms.

Archbishop Bainomugisha revealed that before his death, Kazoora had expressed a strong desire to see his music officially recognised by the Catholic Church. Plans had already been discussed to transcribe the hymns into formal musical notation before their official launch and adoption.

Rev. Fr. Richard Beinomugisha, the Music Chaplain at Nyamitanga Cathedral, described Kazoora as a humble servant of God whose music became both prayer and evangelisation.

He said the late composer was widely regarded as a “lion” of Runyankole-Rukiga liturgical music and inspired believers across different Christian denominations, especially those struggling in faith.

Kazoora’s widow, Emmanuelina Kobusigye, remembered her husband as a humble and devoted family man who dedicated his life to serving God and remaining close to the Church.

Their son, January Agaba, said the family would continue preserving their father’s legacy, noting that his values and passion for music had been passed on to his children. Agaba praised his father’s commitment to education despite his own limited schooling, revealing that one of Kazoora’s children is currently pursuing a PhD in Music.

Kazoora’s death came barely a week after he married his wife in Holy Matrimony. He is survived by his widow and 15 children.