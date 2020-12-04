La Liga: Sevilla host struggling Real Madrid

Friday 4 December

23:00: Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo

Saturday 5 December

16:00: Levante v Getafe

18:15: Sevilla v Real Madrid

20:30: Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid

23:00: Cadiz v Barcelona

Sunday 6 December

16:00: Granada v Huesca

18:15: Osasuna v Real Betis

20:30: Villarreal v Elche

23:00: Deportivo Alaves v Real Sociedad

Monday 7 December

23:00: Eibar v Valencia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Spain’s top flight this weekend sees Sevilla host Real Madrid at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with two teams which have under performed so far this season under pressure to claim three points and keep alive their campaign ambitions.

Los Blancos have won their last three La Liga matches against Los Nervionenses, but an away game in Andalusia is never easy and Real manager Zinedine Zidane believes his side will need to be sharp and focused.

The Frenchman also argued that the capital giants are unlucky not to have more points on the board: “I think we deserved more, considering what we did. I’m upset for the players because of the effort they gave. I keep looking forward. You continue with what you are doing and I with my work.”

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, meanwhile, knows that only hard work will see his team improve: “In La Liga and in the competitions we are in, you can’t win without suffering. In front there is usually a good team looking for the opposite. We have recovered from important blows and the team has had the character to rebuild itself.”

Elsewhere, Barcelona will look to break a run of three winless away games in La Liga when they face Cadiz at Estadio Ramon de Carranza, while Atletico Madrid will be confident of another three point haul when they welcome Real Valladolid to Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone has played down suggestions that his side are clear favourites for the title: “The most important things we value about the growth of footballers from last season to this one is being seen. We are working better on the pitch, we are being more complicit to share what the team needs and we see it.”

The weekend will also see a Basque derby between Deportivo Alaves and Real Sociedad, while Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal take on Elche at Estadio de la Ceramica.