Kololo and Lugogo get new traffic lights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four more traffic junctions in Kampala will have newly installed state-of-the-art traffic signals switched on this Friday.

This will bring the total of signalised junctions in Kampala City to 23 ahead a a planned 42 by close of this year.

The changes will bring about changes in traffic flow.

The biggest change will be at the Upper Kololo Terrace and Wampewo Avenue Junction where right turns from the direcection of Acacia avenue will not be allowed. Access to Wampewo avenue from the Acacia and Upper Kololo Terrace will now only be through Prince Charles Drive.

The affected junctions are the Upper Kololo Terrace and Wampewo Avenue Junction, the Lugogo bypass connection to Upper Kololo Terrace Road, the Lugogo Bypass and Jinja Road Junction and the Lugogo Bypass/Naguru Road Junction.

“It will be business unusual for road users following installation of state-of-the-art traffic signals,” a statement from KCCA said in a statement.

The completion of the Upper Kololo road expansion is one one of several projects under the second Kampala Institutional and Infrastructural Development (KIIDP-2).

The traffic lights mark the completion of implementation of road projects in these areas, and others rolling out in the divisions of Kampala Central, Nakawa, Makindye, Kawempe, and Rubaga.

Others are the Bakuli-Kasubi road which stretches from Bakuli to Namungoona and Kulambiro-Ring Road.

The US $183.7m project is funded by the World Bank and government of Uganda Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) implementing it. The project is scheduled for completion in five years.