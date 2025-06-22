KITGUM: Over 200 farmer groups verified for Climate-Smart Agriculture support

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | The Kitgum District Local Government has verified 217 farmer groups to benefit from the Uganda Climate-Smart Agricultural Transformation Project (UCSATP)—a six-year government initiative under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) and funded by the World Bank.

The UCSATP, currently being implemented in 69 districts across Uganda, aims to enhance productivity and resilience in fisheries, crop production, livestock, and beneficial insect farming through climate-smart agricultural practices.

According to Barnabas Opiyo, the Kitgum District Entomology Officer and the UCSATP focal person, the verified groups are engaged in diverse enterprises, including crop production, beekeeping, black soldier fly farming, fisheries, and livestock rearing.

The 217 farmer groups are spread across multiple sub-counties and divisions in Kitgum District. Lagoro Sub-county has 25 groups, Labongo Akwang and Labongo Layamo each have 9 groups, Labongo Amida West has 24, while Labongo Amida 01 has 1 group. Kitgum Matidi has 3 groups, Lalano has 6, Omiya Anyima has 15, Namokora has 2, and Omiya Anyima West has 9 groups.

Namokora North has 14, Pandwong Division and Central Division each have 2 groups, Pager Division has 3, Orom East has 10, Orom has 18, and Mucwini West has 16 groups. Out of the total, 117 are crop production groups focusing mainly on maize and soybeans. There are 48 beekeeping groups, 7 black soldier fly farming groups, 7 fisheries groups, and 38 livestock groups.

Under the UCSATP, the government will fund 80 percent of the group project costs, while the farmer groups are required to contribute 20 percent. According to Opiyo, most of the verified groups have already been submitted to MAAIF and have been approved for funding.

Allan Courage Oola, the Kitgum District Information Officer, said the 20 percent farmer contribution is aimed at instilling ownership and responsibility among beneficiaries. “This way, they will not look at it as a government project, but rather as their own,” Oola explained.

The UCSATP seeks to transform Uganda’s agricultural sector by supporting climate-resilient practices that can directly benefit 3.9 million people and indirectly reach 9.5 million. It aims to boost food security, improve livelihoods, and contribute to national economic growth.

Pamela Atoo, the Secretary for Production, Marketing, and Natural Resources, urged farmers to take advantage of the project to lift themselves out of poverty. She encouraged individual farmers to join groups in order to qualify for support. “This is a group-based initiative. Individual farmers will not benefit unless they are part of a registered group,” Atoo emphasized.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering farmers, scaling up climate-smart agriculture, and enhancing agricultural productivity and household incomes across the country.

URN