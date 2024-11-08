Kitgum District leaders call for army to be withdrawn from charcoal

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum District leaders have raised concern about the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) decision to transport impounded charcoal to Lira for auction.

The leaders are demanding an explanation from the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) about the sudden change in procedure.

Ocitti Dayan, the councillor for Lalano Sub-county, expressed frustration over the lack of transparency surrounding the auctioning of the charcoal. He says that charcoal has been impounded but there is no trace of the proceeds.

“Several bags of charcoal have been impounded, but there is no proper trace of what is happening in Kitgum. Why is it being taken to Lira?” he questioned.

Charles Olweny, the councillor from Namokora Sub-county, questioned how the district would benefit from the charcoal auction in Lira.

Atto Mary, the Secretary for Production, Marketing, and Natural Resources, and a councillor from Mucwini East, said that any charcoal impounded in Kitgum should be auctioned locally, rather than sent to another district.

The councillors were responding to an incident last week when a truck registration number UAT 031L, loaded with 369 bags of charcoal, was impounded in Orom sub-county. The truck was initially directed to the 505 Brigades in Pajimo before being taken to Lira.

Geoffrey Oguti, Kitgum’s Assistant Resident District Commissioner in charge of Chua East, explained that the decision to transfer the charcoal to Lira was made by the Office of the President due to numerous complaints about charcoal disappearing from police stations. “All district leaders from where these charcoals were impounded will be invited to Lira to discuss how the charcoals will be auctioned and how the proceeds can be remitted to the respective districts,” Oguti explained.

The concerns about lost revenue arise at a time when the district is seeking ways to increase its own-source revenue without placing an additional financial burden on businesses and residents.

Last year, President Museveni issued Executive Order No. 3, which, among other measures, banned the production and trade of charcoal in Northern Uganda as part of efforts to protect the environment.

URN