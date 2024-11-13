Kisoro Woman MP By-election: Museveni to probe vote rigging claims in NRM primaries

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has promised to investigate vote rigging claims in the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for the Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament.

Rose Kabagyeni was declared the flag bearer by the NRM electoral commission, Tang Odoi after garnering 3,9941 votes. Kabegyeni’s closest contender Grace Ngabirano Akifeza got 39197 votes. Irene Mahirwe got 1729, Brenda Fancy Nirere 1593, Faith Winfred Igiraneza 510, Jemimah Irankunda 363, Blessed Kitentera 248, while Hellen Mbonye trailed with 111 votes.

However, Akifeza disputed the results and contested as an independent candidate citing vote rigging in favor of Kabagyeni. She also cited harassment of her polling agents by Kabagyeni’s supporters.

The feud escalated when Philemon Mateke, District NRM party Chairman declined to support Kabagyeni and joined Akifeza’s camp. Mateke accused Odoi of imposing Kabagyeni on the people of Kisoro. He also alleged that Congolese refugees also voted in favour of Kabagyeni in Nyakabande Sub County. Mateke also decried religious influence in the election.

Mateke’s actions forced the NRM leadership to appoint Mateke’s vice chairman, Ramadhan Ndikuyeze to head Kabagyeni’s campaign team.

During the final campaign on Tuesday at Muramba primary school playground in Muramba sub-county, Ndikuyeze condemned Mateke for supporting Akifeza.

Ndikuyeze was however booed by a section of party supporters who were at the rally as they chanted Akifeza’s name and raised her posters. The State Minister for Trade, David Bahati and Parliamentary Commissioner, Prossy Mbabazi Akampurira intervened to no avail.

While speaking, Museveni explained that he had also talked to Mateke on the phone twice after hearing claims of vote rigging in the party primaries. Museveni also says that he received a complaint about how Mateke was abused.

Museveni says that a probe into the matter will be probed and Mateke will be a witness. He adds that whoever is found guilty of the accusations will be handled according to the law, like making the NRM party flag bearer lose the seat and serving a sentence.

Museveni however says that the dissatisfaction that came after NRM party primaries shouldn’t be the reason for the people of Kisoro to denounce the party.

Museveni also held a rally at Saza grounds in Kisoro municipality and handed the party flag to Kabagyeni.

