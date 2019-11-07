Ker Luo and Kwar Adhola start World Forum of Luo Kings

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nearly 500 years after the descendants of Adhola and Owiny separated in present day Tororo in Uganda, their descendants on Thursday November 7, 2019 signed a pact confirming their blood relationship, and agreed to reunite and work together.

There was a brief cultural ceremony to mark the reunion of long lost brothers at the Palace of Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor in Tororo municipality.

The three-day visit and meeting between Ker Luo from Kenya and Kwar Adhola of Uganda, also marked the beginning of the formation of a Forum of Luo Kings in the world – according to a joint communique. (see full communique bottom)

According to Prof. P.G. Okoth and Dr. Yokana Ogolla, the Jopadhola were part of migrant groups of Luo people who moved from Bar-El-Ghazel in South Sudan and eventually pressed their way southwards through Teso and Kaberamaido till they reached Budama in present Tororo district around 1500.

Adhola moved with his brother Owiny who led a group through Tororo to western Kenya. They are the present day Luo.

The group that remained in Tororo under Adhola later constituted the present Jopadhola ethnic group.

The Chairman of the Luo Council of Elders Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi arrived in Uganda on Tuesday, and left this afternoon after being hosted by the leader of the Jopadhola, Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor.

Kacokke Madit

On day two of his visit, Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi had also announced that a long waited unity meeting of the Luo worldwide (Kacokke Madit) will be held in Kisumu starting November 15.

“I apologise to all the Sons and Daughters of Luo who have long waited for the Unity meeting of the Luo (Kacokke Madit) of the Luo world wide. I believe that this unity is not only for now but for the future generation. I also believe that it’s not in our power but God’s plan for the Luo People,” said Otondi.

“I therefore wish to announce to all our Luo sons and daughters globally that the Kacokke Madit and Cultural Events has been rescheduled and confirmed to take place from the 15th , 16th, and 17th November , 2019 at Tom Mboya Labour College, Kisumu, Kenya.”

Ugandan visit

The Luo Council of Elders were led by Ker Luo Kenya Otondi and his wife Lilian Akoth Opiyo. The group of 12 also had Raphael Ndai (Elder), James Ayaga (Elder), Camiluse Okello Luballo (Elder), Joab Ochino (Elder), Charles Ogada ( Minister for culture ,County Government of Siaya), Elizabeth Anyango Oduor ( Chief officer Tourism and culture), Kennedy Oreyo (Assistant Director) Nashon omondi (Tourism officer), George Omondi and Sam Onyango.

“The Luo are here with the main objective of retracing their roots with the aim of uniting the Luo world wide,” said Otondi.

The visit, the first of its kind, will make the the ongoing Jopadhola celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the crowning of Kwar Adhola memorable.

Luo Elders programme in Tororo

✳ Visited Palace site in Nyangole

✳ Visited Kisoko County Hq

✳ Visited Kisoko Anglican Church

✳ Visited Nagongera Catholic Church

✳ Visited Were rice plantations

✳ Visited Nyasigala Rock

THE COMMUNIQUE

