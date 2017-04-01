Kenya’s Jepkosgei smashes women’s half-marathon record



Prague, Czech Republic | AFP | Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei broke the world record for the women’s half marathon on Saturday in Prague, becoming the first female to beat the 1hr 5min mark.

The 23-year-old’s scorching time of 1hr 4min 52sec smashed the previous record set by compatriot Peres Jepchirchir in Dubai in February by 14 seconds.

On a sunny day in the Czech capital, Jepkosgei beat compatriots Violah Jepchumba by 30 seconds and Fancy Chemutai by more than two minutes.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola dominated the men’s race in 59min 37sec, seeing off Kenya’s Josphat Kimutai Tanui and Geoffrey Yegon by over a minute.