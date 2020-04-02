KCCA closes part of Kaleerwe market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has issued a notice suspending operation of Kisanjja Section in Kalerwe Market for failure to abide by government guidelines in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID -19).

According to a statement issued Wednesday, the suspension has been prompted by overcrowding in the market.

“The notice issued today has directed the vendors to cease operations effective 2nd April 2020,” reads part of the statement.

As Uganda institutes measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has suspended public gathering, closed bars, stopped movement of public transport and instituted a curfew among other things.

The president has however let sections of markets selling food stuffs to operate under directives requiring vendors to maintain a 4-meter social distance in all directions, while operating in the markets on top of having hand washing facilities for everyone.

Yesterday, the president also asked vendors to stay in the markets and not to go back home if they wanted to continue working for 14 days.

However, KCCA says its leadership and the technical staff have frequently visited several city markets to check on compliance with market guidelines and found that Kasanja failed to comply and hence the closure.

The Authority has also asked the remaining section of Kalerwe Market, the Orange section of Nakasero Market, the Fish section of Busega Market, the section of Kasubi Market near the Kawaala – Kasubi junction and Nakawa market to comply with the guidelines or risk closure.

URN