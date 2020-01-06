Kasangati OC injured during Bobi Wine protest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Assistant Superintendent of Police, Andrew Angume, the Officer in charge of operations at Kasangati police division is nursing injuries he sustained in running battles with People Power supporters in Kasangati town council.

Angume led a team of officers that picked up the People Power leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine ahead of his botched consultation meeting on his presidential amendment. Police accused Kyagulanyi together with Asumani Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP and their Kawempe North Counterpart, Latif Ssebagala of attempting to stage the consultation meeting in disregard to the Public Order Management Act.

After arresting the legislators, police escorted them to Kasangati police station where they were briefly held before they were transferred to Nagalama Police station.

However, a scuffle broke out with the People Power supporters prompting police to fire teargas to disperse them.

Angume was injured by a tear gas canister fired by his colleague targeting the protesters. Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police confirmed the officer was injured but didn’t divulge details.

He said they have commenced investigations to establish what could have happened, adding that the officer was rushed to unspecified hospital for treatment.

Another police officer whose name wasn’t readily available was also pelted by the protesters. He rushed to Kampala in an ambulance as there was no open health facility in the area.

Most of the business premises remained under lock and key because of the violent protests. Several civilians were injured by police officers who were armed with tear gas and clubs.

******

URN