Kamya, Musisi clash paralyses KCCA

THIS WEEK: The ongoing feud between Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director and Minister for Kampala Beti Kamya is paralyzing work at City Hall, the headquarters of the city authority.

It all started when Musisi distanced herself from the KCCA Bill, largely engineered by Kamya.

While appearing on a radio talk show, Kamya called Musisi a populist for rushing to the media to air her grievances. Kamya also accused Musisi of arbitrariness when she fired over 60 workers after her term was renewed two months ago.

Musisi on the other hand says Kamya has abused her ministerial powers by evicting vendors from Park yard market without consulting KCCA and imposing orders on KCCA.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago appears to be siding with former foe Musisi as he battles Kamya on the proposed KCCA bill.

