Olympic champion Chemutai to lead Uganda at 2026 Commonwealth Games

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai will lead Uganda’s athletics team at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, according to Uganda Athletics President Dominic Otuchet.

Otuchet told Xinhua on Friday that Chemutai will spearhead a strong Ugandan athletics squad expected to compete for medals at the multi-sport event.

“We are very excited that Chemutai has started the season in good form when she won the first two Diamond League events in China last month. We are confident that she will replicate the same form together with other athletes to carry the Ugandan flag high,” added Otuchet.

Otuchet said athletics has been allocated 17 slots out of the 53-member Ugandan contingent for the Games.

He noted that despite the absence of Uganda’s star distance runners and Olympic medalists Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, who have opted not to compete at the Games, the country will still field a competitive athletics team.

“We have experienced and young upcoming runners who we are confident will represent the country well and bring medals back home,” added Otuchet.

The Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 2, are expected to attract about 3,000 athletes, and Uganda will compete in athletics, 3×3 basketball, boxing, track cycling, netball, swimming, para swimming, judo, and para powerlifting. ■