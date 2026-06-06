Olympic champion Chemutai to lead Uganda at 2026 Commonwealth Games

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai will lead Uganda’s athletics team at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, according to Uganda Athletics President Dominic Otuchet.
Otuchet told Xinhua on Friday that Chemutai will spearhead a strong Ugandan athletics squad expected to compete for medals at the multi-sport event.
“We are very excited that Chemutai has started the season in good form when she won the first two Diamond League events in China last month. We are confident that she will replicate the same form together with other athletes to carry the Ugandan flag high,” added Otuchet.
Otuchet said athletics has been allocated 17 slots out of the 53-member Ugandan contingent for the Games.
He noted that despite the absence of Uganda’s star distance runners and Olympic medalists Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, who have opted not to compete at the Games, the country will still field a competitive athletics team.
“We have experienced and young upcoming runners who we are confident will represent the country well and bring medals back home,” added Otuchet.
The Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 2, are expected to attract about 3,000 athletes, and Uganda will compete in athletics, 3×3 basketball, boxing, track cycling, netball, swimming, para swimming, judo, and para powerlifting. ■
This is absolutely massive news for our nation! Seeing our Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai named to lead Team Uganda at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow brings so much pride and excitement. Her incredible start to the season with those dominant Diamond League wins in China proves she is in peak form to fly our black, yellow, and red flag high.
Even with running giants like Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo sitting this one out, this is a beautiful opportunity for our next generation of athletic talent to step into the spotlight and show the world what Uganda is made of. Beyond the track, seeing our contingent represent us in everything from netball and boxing to para-sports shows how deep our sports talent runs.
As someone who loves celebrating and documenting our culture, education, and passions, I cannot wait to watch this journey unfold. If you want to follow along with more insights, discussions, and creative content, feel free to check out my YouTube channels:
For educational insights and deep dives, visit Tr. Obadiah. ( http://www.youtube.com/@Tr.Obadiah )
For my musical journey and creative expressions, head over to Obadiah the Musician.(www.youtube.com/@Obadiahthemusician)
REGARDS;
NYOMBI OBADIAH