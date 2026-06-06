Uganda reports 3 new Ebola cases, total rises to 19

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has confirmed three new Ebola cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 19 since the outbreak was declared on May 15, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.
In an update posted on social media platform X, the ministry said the three new cases were contacts of previously confirmed patients and had been under institutional quarantine.
The ministry also reported one new death involving a Congolese national.
According to the ministry, of the 19 confirmed cases, 13 patients are currently receiving treatment, while four have recovered and been discharged. Two people have died from the disease.
Of the 19 confirmed cases, 14 are imported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while five are Ugandan nationals, the ministry said. It reiterated that the country remains safe and open to visitors.
Uganda’s index case was a Congolese national who traveled from eastern DRC, the epicenter of the current regional outbreak, to seek medical treatment in Uganda. ■
As we navigate this current health update, it’s a moment that reminds us all to stay vigilant, calm, and informed. The Ministry of Health’s report of three new Ebola cases bringing our total to 19 is something we must take seriously, but there is also a lot of reassurance to be found in how the situation is being managed.The fact that these three new cases were already under institutional quarantine as known contacts is incredibly reassuring. It proves that our surveillance, contact tracing, and isolation systems are working exactly the way they are supposed to—catching the virus before it can spread wildly into our communities. Our frontline health workers are doing a tremendous job keeping us safe. While it is deeply saddening to hear of the new passing of a brother from the DRC, we can draw strength from the fact that four of our patients have already fully recovered and been discharged. With 14 of the 19 cumulative cases being imported from across the border, it’s clear that our main challenge lies in border health security, rather than out-of-control local transmission. Uganda’s medical teams have a world-class reputation for containing these outbreaks swiftly, and we remain fully safe and open to the world. Let’s continue to support our Ministry of Health guidelines, maintain good hygiene, and protect one another.
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