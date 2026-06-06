Uganda reports 3 new Ebola cases, total rises to 19

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has confirmed three new Ebola cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 19 since the outbreak was declared on May 15, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

In an update posted on social media platform X, the ministry said the three new cases were contacts of previously confirmed patients and had been under institutional quarantine.

The ministry also reported one new death involving a Congolese national.

According to the ministry, of the 19 confirmed cases, 13 patients are currently receiving treatment, while four have recovered and been discharged. Two people have died from the disease.

Of the 19 confirmed cases, 14 are imported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while five are Ugandan nationals, the ministry said. It reiterated that the country remains safe and open to visitors.

Uganda’s index case was a Congolese national who traveled from eastern DRC, the epicenter of the current regional outbreak, to seek medical treatment in Uganda. ■