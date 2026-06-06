UPDF to recruit over 10,000 personnel as retirements loom

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) says it has embarked on a nationwide recruitment exercise aimed at replacing retiring officers and men.

The army plans to recruit over ten thousand soldiers between June and August, due to upcoming mass retirements. Some of the personel are needed to take up positions at Mbuya National Referral Hospital, which is about to commence operations.

Acting UPDF spokesperson Col Chris Magezi said the recruitment will be conducted online, with applications accepted from 10th to 24th June. Names of shortlisted candidates will be posted on district notice boards, at City Halls, and on the UPDF website.

A circular by UPDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, sent through the Office of the President to districts and local governments, said about 10,200 personnel, UCE and UACE leavers, plus professionals with science backgrounds, will be needed.

“Physical recruitment will be conducted in all districts and cities from 20th July to 1st August. During the exercise, we will use figures from the Uganda National Population and Housing Census 2024 to determine quotas for each district. This is to avoid claims of favoritism in the recruitment process.” Magezi said.

According to the UPDF spokesperson, the first category of general recruits will require a Uganda Certificate of Education (O-Level) or Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE). Applicants must be aged 18 to 25 and have sat their exams in 2024 or 2025.

The second category targets specialists and includes ICT professionals with master’s degrees, degrees, and diplomas; engineers and logistics experts, aviation professionals and meteorologists, health workers, specialist doctors, medical officers, physicists, and allied health professionals. Others include practicing lawyers, teachers, sports personnel, artists, social scientists, and psychologists.

Magezi explained that the recruitment serves two main purposes: addressing gaps from upcoming mass retirements and staffing the newly completed UPDF National Referral Hospital.

“As long as people turn up, we are ready to take in as many as we can. The UPDF has grown in stature and size over the years and is still expanding. We have many projects; for instance, we have a fully-fledged National Referral Hospital. So the more qualified and competent officers we get, the better.” Magezi said.

He said the hospital is not yet fully operational because more advanced medical and laboratory equipment is still being procured before the UPDF National Referral Hospital can operate at full capacity.

“Procurement of the equipment we currently need is still ongoing. This is advanced medical equipment for diagnostic investigations. Most importantly, this National Referral Hospital sits above Bombo General Hospital. It will do wonders for us by reducing the cost of sending people to Nairobi and India for specialized treatment,” Magezi stated.

UPDF said the general public will be allowed access to its National Referral Hospital in Mbuya, but they will have to pay for specialized treatments to maintain high-quality medical services.

Magezi added that the recruitment is necessitated by the forthcoming retirement of several UPDF officers across all ranks, reinforcing the need for new personnel at every level.

More than 500 officers will retire next month, including four-star General Katumba Wamala, former Chief of Defence Forces and former Minister of Works and Transport, who was recently appointed to the Public Service. The UPDF retirement age is 65 for serving generals or lieutenant generals, while major generals retire at 62.