Ugandan-born U.S. Navy veteran to compete in 2026 Warrior Games

Kampala, Uganda | URN | A Ugandan-born U.S. Navy veteran is among the athletes set to compete in the 2026 Department of Defense Warrior Games, one of the United States’ premier adaptive sports competitions for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans.

A native of Mbale District, Uganda, will join more than 200 seriously wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at the Warrior Games, June 13 – 20, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.

Retired Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class Hanifah Mutesi will represent the U.S. Navy against athletes from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command during the eight-day competition. Mutesi will compete in archery, field events, indoor rowing, and precision air sports.

Hosted by the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM), the Warrior Games is an annual event that showcases the physical abilities and resilience of seriously wounded, ill, and injured active-duty service members and veterans.

Now in its 16th year, the competition uses adaptive sports as a pathway to recovery, rehabilitation, and personal growth.

The games celebrate the courage and determination of wounded service members and veterans while highlighting the role of sport in restoring confidence, purpose, and well-being.

Mutesi joined the U.S. Navy in 2021 after immigrating from Uganda, motivated by a desire to give back to the country that had provided her with new opportunities. She viewed military service as a chance to acquire valuable skills, travel the world, serve others, and build a stable future.

However, early in her naval career, Mutesi suffered a traumatic brain injury that was accompanied by migraines, major depression, and anxiety.

Her recovery journey led her to adaptive sports, where she found support among fellow service members facing similar challenges. Archery, in particular, became a key part of her rehabilitation.

According to Navy officials, the sport helped her rebuild focus, patience, and confidence while providing a sense of calm and purpose during recovery.

The steady progress she achieved through archery mirrored her own healing journey and reinforced her determination not to be defined by her injuries.

This year’s Warrior Games coincide with the U.S. Navy’s commemoration of its role in the nation’s defense as the United States marks 250 years of independence.

Navy officials say the service’s participation in the games reflects its long-standing commitment to resilience, recovery, and support for wounded warriors.

For Mutesi, the competition represents not only an opportunity to test her abilities against some of the nation’s finest adaptive athletes but also a powerful testament to perseverance in the face of adversity.