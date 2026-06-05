Why teenage pregnancy persists in Uganda and what must change

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Anne Alan Sizomu, Programs Specialist at UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) Uganda has indicated that teenage pregnancy in the country is driven by a shifting and complex mix of vulnerabilities that vary across regions, rather than a single cause.

“While early marriage was once a leading factor, today we’re seeing new realities emerge: early sexual debut, transactional sex driven by economic vulnerability, and persistent economic inequalities that place many young people at risk,” Anne said.

She was speaking at the inaugural Link, Learn & Act Webinar on Tuesday, 26th May 2026, hosted by Reach A Hand, Africa (formerly Reach a Hand Uganda).

Held under the theme “Why Teenage Pregnancy Persists in Uganda and What Must Change”, the webinar brought together academics, researchers, statisticians, policymakers, development practitioners, advocates, and young people to examine Uganda’s 30-year teenage pregnancy trends and discuss evidence-based solutions from neighbouring African countries such as Tanzania and Rwanda.

Uganda, for the past 15 years, has registered one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in East Africa, with a stagnation of 24–25% of girls aged 15–19 having begun childbearing, according to the most recent Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS).

In comparison, countries such as Rwanda reduced adolescent pregnancy prevalence to approximately 5.2% according to the 2019–2020 Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey, while Kenya recorded gradual declines to an estimated 15–18% in 2022.

Professor Fredrick E. Makumbi from the Makerere University School of Public Health highlighted persistent gaps in access to and retention in education. Yet, it remains one of the strongest protections against teenage pregnancy, yet fewer than half of Uganda’s young people are in school.

Adding a data systems perspective, Uwamahoro Sharon Mfite, Senior Statistician at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), pointed to coordination challenges that continue to slow down effective response efforts.

“Uganda is not struggling due to a lack of data on teenage pregnancy, but because that evidence remains fragmented across institutions, limiting coordinated action and slowing down progress in addressing the drivers of the problem,” Sharon said.

Lessons from Tanzania

Innocent Grant of Generation Action Africa in Tanzania highlighted key interventions and community-based approaches that have worked to reduce the prevalence of teenage pregnancy in Tanzania.

He emphasized that effective approaches in Tanzania take the approach of rebuilding trust between young people and the systems meant to support them: “If Uganda wants better outcomes for adolescents, teenage pregnancy preventive approaches must move beyond fear and punishment. The approaches should equip young people with life skills, help them understand consent and healthy relationships, and provide them with hope, care, guidance, and accurate information. Young people are more likely to make informed decisions when they feel supported, not when they feel judged.”

The Link, Learn & Action Webinar Series is a monthly national dialogue platform hosted by Reach A Hand Africa, convened by the Ministry of Health – Adolescent and School Health Division in collaboration with key Government of Uganda line ministries, including the Ministry of Education & Sports, The Ministry of Gender Labor & Social Development and strategic partners, focused on adolescent health and well-being.

The series serves as a safe, inclusive, and youth-friendly platform for connection and learning, bringing together adolescents and young people, policymakers, service providers, educators, development partners, and global experts for open, evidence-based, and solution-oriented dialogue.