Kampala registers more independent candidates than party flags

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independents formed the majority of candidates that were nominated to contest for Parliamentary positions in Kampala district. Altogether, the ten constituencies in the city attracted 35 contenders spread across the five divisions of Nakawa, Makindye, Lubaga, Kawempe and Kampala Central.

This is followed by aspirants under the National Unity Party (NUP) led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu with 10 candidates, and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) with nine candidates each. The Democratic Party (DP) had eight candidates nominated while the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) had four candidates.

By the close of nominations today, there were 81 vying for the slots, altogether, according to the Returning officer Fredrick Muwaya.

The others were from the Justice Forum (JEEMA) and Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU) which had two candidates each, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Conservative Party (CP) and Congress Service Volunteers Organisation (COSEVO) which had a single candidate each.

Many of the independent candidates belong to political parties with whom they disagreed after the party primaries and related vetting processes.

Meanwhile, in Kasese, there were twelve independent candidates among the 30 people nominated over the last two days, to contest for the five constituencies in the district. They are still followed by the National Unity Platform (NUP) which has four candidates one in each of the constituencies, except Busongora North.

Both FDC and NRM have five candidates in the respective positions while the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) fielded only one candidate. There are two females contesting for the directly elected MP positions.

According to the district Electoral Commission Registrar Sulaiman Kato, Busongora South presented the highest number of candidates with nine contestants. Five of these are independents. The area is now represented by Jackson Mbaju.

In Kasese, all MP candidates were fully nominated by 4:00 pm.

URN