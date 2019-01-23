Kadaga tasks government to end FGM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has tasked government to present an action plan to put an end to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Delivering her communication from the chair at the start of plenary sitting of Parliament on Tuesday, 22 January 2019, Kadaga said FGM continues despite the existence of a law prohibiting the practice.

“Recently, I was in Bukwo and we learnt that there was an upsurge of FGM and no one could give an explanation,” said Kadaga.

In 2010, Parliament passed the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2010 which prohibits and criminalises FGM, the offences, prosecution and punishment of offenders and the protection of victims as well as girls and women under threat of female genital mutilation.

Kadaga was concerned that despite the existence of the law, government has not carried out any campaigns against the practice, leaving it to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

“In 2009, the President launched a campaign against FGM in Amudat district. However, since then, I have not seen or heard of any government programme [against FGM],” said Kadaga.

On Friday, Kadaga was in Bukwo district where she said that despite the progress in ending FGM in Uganda, the communities on the Kenyan side have not yielded to the plea to end the practice.

“I am told that when surgeons in Sebei lay down their knives, their counterparts in Kenya continue the practice and Ugandans go there,” she said during the 15th International Annual Christian Women Conference at Kabei S.S.S, Bukwo district.

At the function, the Speaker called on the Minister for East African Community Affairs to coordinate with Kenya and develop joint anti FGM programmes targeting communities that border Sebei.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lawrence Cherop Mangusho (NRM, Kween County) refuted media reports that girls are forced into circumcision by armed men.

The New Vision of 21January 2019 headlined ‘100 girls forcibly circumcised’.

“These girls organize themselves and forcefully go for circumcision,” said Cherop Mangusho.

He also acknowleged the increase of FGM in Sebei sub region, which he said has majorly been recorded in Kween.

The Minister in-charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mary Karooro Okurut said that government is committed to end FGM.

“This (FGM) is inhuman, it is unacceptable. It has been criminalized. I will present a plan of action from government,” said Karooro.

*****

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT