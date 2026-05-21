FOOD SECURITY: Stanbic, agribusiness leaders fight counterfeit inputs

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Stakeholders in Uganda’s agriculture sector have called for stronger collaboration between financial institutions, regulators, manufacturers and farmers to combat counterfeit agricultural inputs and strengthen food security efforts across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The call was made during the second edition of the CropLife Uganda Symposium held at Sheraton Hotel Kampala under the theme: ‘Emerging trends in seeds, crop protection and fertiliser industry: Embracing change and sustainability to ensure food security, health and safety’.

The symposium brought together policymakers, agribusiness leaders, regulators, researchers, development partners and farmers to discuss agricultural innovation, regulatory readiness and sustainable food production.

Dr. Paul Mwambu, Commissioner for Crop Inspection and Certification at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), said the government had made progress in the fight against counterfeit agricultural inputs but stressed the need for tougher action.

“We have made strides in fighting counterfeits in the country. The ministry is actively involved in crackdowns, but as an industry, we need punitive action,” Mwambu said.

He proposed the deregistration of agro-input dealers found selling counterfeit products.

He said, “Every two years, dealers receive certificates for their premises and dealership operations. Those caught counterfeiting should be deregistered so they understand that endangering farmers carries serious consequences.”

Croplife Uganda seeks accountability

Agnes Mbabazi, Chairperson of Croplife Uganda called for greater collaboration and self-regulation within the agro-input industry.

“This industry is not an ordinary business, but an ecosystem about feeding the nation. Poison in food could endanger Uganda’s 47 million people, which is why counterfeiting must be treated seriously,” she said.

She said CropLife Uganda has been working closely with regulators and industry players to improve compliance and strengthen accountability in the sector.

“As an umbrella body, we understand the importance of whistleblowing and dialogue so that all stakeholders can work towards a common agenda. Through engagement with MAAIF, CropLife helped achieve clarity on products that are banned and those that are restricted,” she said.

Melissa Nyakwe, Head of Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda, said the bank’s support for the symposium reflects its long-standing commitment to Uganda’s economic transformation and agricultural development.

“Uganda is our home; we drive her growth,” Nyakwe said. She said the bank’s support is aligned with its Positive Impact Agenda, which focuses on financial inclusion, climate resilience, enterprise development, infrastructure development and corporate social investment.

She said in its operations, Stanbic Bank is working to derisk agriculture by expanding access to affordable and structured financing across the agricultural value chain, from multinational input importers and distributors to farmer cooperatives and smallholder producers.

“We are intentionally building climate-smart financing frameworks to help agribusinesses adapt, protect the environment and survive seasonal shocks,” she said.

Nyakwe said initiatives such as the Stanbic Business Incubator and Stanbic For Her are supporting youth- and women-led enterprises with financial literacy, mentorship and access to modern agricultural technologies.

Nyakwe said tackling counterfeit inputs and regulatory bottlenecks requires coordinated action among government agencies, financial institutions, manufacturers and development partners.

“Capital alone cannot solve the counterfeit crisis, nor can it fix regulatory bottlenecks. We need strong policy direction, ethical stewardship and quality assurance across the agricultural ecosystem,” she said.

Access to quality inputs

Stella Simiyu, Team Lead at Croplife Middle East (CLAME) called for stronger and more responsive regulatory systems to support agricultural innovation and improve farmer access to quality inputs.

She said, “Farmers are central to our economies, food security and trade. We cannot achieve food security, sustainability or increased agricultural investment unless regulatory systems enable timely, science-based and risk-proportionate decisions.”

Simiyu said innovations such as biological crop protection products, improved seeds, drones, precision agriculture and artificial intelligence can only benefit farmers if supported by efficient and harmonised regulatory systems.

However, slow approval processes, fragmented regional coordination and limited technical capacity continue to delay access to critical agricultural technologies across Africa and the Middle East.

“We must accelerate harmonisation, invest in expertise and digital systems, strengthen science-based risk assessment and improve anti-counterfeiting efforts. Regulatory readiness is not only a policy issue it is a food security, trade and livelihoods priority,” Simiyu said.

Meanwhile, Given Mudenda, Managing Director for East and Southern Africa at Syngenta, warned that the region faces mounting pressure to increase food production as a result of rapid population growth.

Mudenda said Sub-Saharan Africa’s population is projected to grow from approximately 1.3 billion people today to nearly 2.6 billion by 2050, intensifying the need for sustainable agricultural growth.

He said, “If our population is expected to double, then food production must also increase significantly. Yet many countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are already struggling to feed their populations.”

He highlighted low productivity among smallholder farmers as one of the region’s biggest challenges. Maize yields in many African countries remain below one tonne per hectare, compared to up to 12 tonnes achieved by commercial farmers.

Mudenda called for increased investment in farmer training, climate-resilient technologies, post-harvest management systems and access to quality agricultural inputs to improve productivity and reduce food losses.

He also cautioned that international regulations, including European Union food safety frameworks, continue to pose compliance and market access challenges for African exporters.

“The goal should be a balance between ensuring food safety and sustainability while also protecting food security, farmer livelihoods and economic growth across the region,” Mudenda said.

Participants at the symposium agreed that strengthening regulatory systems, improving access to financing and eliminating counterfeit agricultural inputs are critical to building resilient agricultural systems capable of supporting Uganda’s growing population and safeguarding regional food security.