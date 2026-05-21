PRAU Run set for Friday, targets sh800 million to build a home

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) will launch celebrations to mark its Golden Jubilee with a run on Friday May 22.

This year’s PRAU Run, held under the theme “Run for the PRAU Home” forms part of a series of activities the Association has lined up to celebrate its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years since its founding in 1976.

The PRAU Governing Council flagged off the fundraising at NRG Radio, with a contribution of UGX100 million last week towards the PRAU Run aimed at raising sh800 million to establish a home for Uganda’s PR community

“As we celebrate 50 years, this run is more than a fitness event. It’s a statement of our unity and vision for the future of our Association, hence the proceeds will help to set up a home that reflects our growth, resilience, and commitment to PR Excellence in Public Relations,” said Ronald Beinomugisha, PRAU Vice President.

Beinomugisha further revealed that together with stakeholders, they are creating a legacy for the PR profession in Uganda, and appreciated all those who participated in previous editions, including the sponsors and well-wishers.

He urged PR professionals, students, corporate partners, and communication enthusiasts to take part in the 5km and 10km routes through Kololo on 22nd May 2026, with Sidelines Bar and Restaurant as the starting point.

PRAU paid-up members will access the kit at sh40,000, and Non-PRAU members at sh50,000.

In addition to the Run, PRAU concluded its 50th Annual General Meeting in March 2026, during which it introduced digital membership IDs and outlined activities for the 50th Anniversary celebration in the last half of the year.

“Beyond fitness, the event creates space for networking and reinforces PRAU’s commitment to community, professional growth, and legacy building. All funds from registration fees, sponsorships, and donations will go toward the PRAU Home, and this will ground the profession in Uganda and the region,” Beinomugisha concluded.

The PRAU Run 2026 is sponsored by NRG Radio, Centenary Bank, AscendisMed International, Action Imagery, Newmans, and Nsambya Hospital.