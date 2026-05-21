Busoga health outreach marks climax of dfcu Bank 62nd anniversary celebrations

Thousands attend “dfcu Humanity Day” Community Health Camp in Busoga

Jinja, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Thousands trekked to Walukuba West Gardens in Jinja City May 14th as dfcu Bank commemorated 62 years with a renewed commitment to “transforming lives and businesses in Uganda”. The bank hosted a large-scale Great Community Health Camp at Walukuba West Gardens in Jinja City, under the banner of “dfcu Humanity Day.”

Despite the early morning rainy weather, more than 1,500 residents from Walukuba and surrounding communities turned up in large numbers to access a wide range of free medical services; these included sickle cell screening and counselling, cancer screening, diabetes testing and management, HIV testing, counselling & treatment, maternal and reproductive health services, immunisation, eye care, dental care, and general medical consultations.

The health camp is part of a series of staff-led community outreach engagements rolled out across the country to mark the bank’s 62nd anniversary.

The initiative was held in partnership with Obwakyabazinga Bwa Busoga and Rotary Uganda, with support from medical professionals, volunteers, and the bank’s Jinja and Eastern Regional teams.

It continues a successful series of health camps that dfcu Bank and Rotary Uganda have been jointly implementing since their partnership began last year.

Speaking during the event, Kate K. Kiiza, executive director and chief corporate & institutional banking officer at dfcu Bank, explained the bank’s philosophy behind the celebration:

“Today is our 62nd birthday and we chose to celebrate it through dfcu Humanity Day. Instead of holding a traditional corporate celebration, we chose to commemorate this milestone through service to the community. For 62 years, dfcu has grown alongside Uganda’s economy and people. We believe the long-term relevance of any institution is ultimately defined by the impact it creates beyond business.”

Kiiza added that strong communities are fundamental to sustainable growth and economic progress. Issues such as healthcare access, disease prevention, and community well-being directly affect productivity, livelihoods, and the future of the country, and this is why dfcu Bank partnered with Rotary Uganda and the Busoga Kingdom to bring essential services closer to the people.

He said the bank placed special focus on sickle cell awareness, screening, and counselling because Eastern Uganda continues to experience a high prevalence of the disease.

This intervention, he added, also builds on dfcu’s recent “Hope in Motion” Sickle Cell Walk held last week in partnership with Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Through the walk, the bank and its staff are raising funds to support sickle cell awareness, training, and the refurbishment of the Sickle Cell Clinic at Mulago Hospital.

Haji Osman Ahmed Noor, the Second Deputy Prime Minister (Katuukiro) of the Busoga Kingdom, representing His Royal Highness William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, the Isebantu Kyabazinga of Busoga, praised the initiative for supporting preventive healthcare and addressing critical health challenges affecting communities in the region. He urged stakeholders to continue supporting interventions aimed at reducing poverty and combating teenage pregnancy.

Rotary District 9213 Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule commended the strong partnership between dfcu Bank, Rotary, and the Kingdom of Busoga, describing it as a shining example of collective action for community transformation.

“We are delighted to contribute to improving healthcare within the Kingdom because, as the Kyabazinga says, ‘Without a healthy kingdom, you do not have a kingdom.’ This collaboration clearly demonstrates what can be achieved when institutions unite for good,” said Governor Geoffrey Kitakule.

Staff from dfcu Bank will continue to actively participate in various community outreach activities throughout the rest of May across the bank’s locations and presence in the country as part of the 62nd anniversary celebrations.

The Community Health Camp forms part of dfcu Bank’s broader sustainability and community engagement agenda, reflecting the institution’s enduring purpose of “Going Further, Together.”

Through the dfcu Foundation, the bank continues to support education (such as the renovation of Bwera Primary School in Kabale), women entrepreneurship through the GROW initiative, financial literacy, agribusiness, climate action, and staff-led initiatives like the highly successful 60 Acts of Kindness campaign.

The dfcu Bank was established in 1964 as a development finance institution. Over the years, it has evolved into one of Uganda’s leading homegrown banks, associated with many success stories in key sectors including agribusiness, education, health, manufacturing, tourism, real estate, and trade.

Official said the bank remains focused on financing enterprise, supporting women-led businesses, enabling home ownership, investing in agriculture, and advancing financial inclusion.