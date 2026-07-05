How Chris Obore used drivers’ IDs in Shs675 million accountability scam

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Kachumbala Drivers and Loaders Association has petitioned the Inspector General of Government (IGG), alleging that more than 675 million Shillings in public funds was fraudulently accounted for using the identities of its members.

In a petition dated July 2, 2026, the association claims that National Identification Cards (NINs) and driving permits belonging to its members were used without their knowledge to support accountability documents submitted under the Parliamentary Commission.

The association’s chairperson, Julius Opedun, says members were shocked to discover that photocopies of their identification documents had allegedly been attached to accountability records submitted to various government institutions, including Parliament.

“It has come to my attention through the office of the Chairperson, Local Council I, that several identification documents (National IDs and Driving Permits) of my association members were used by Mr. Obore Chris Ariko to account for millions of public funds under the Parliamentary Commission,” the petition states.

According to the petition, the affected members and the amounts allegedly accounted for in their names include Anguri Yazidi (Shs80 million), Ben Okiria (Shs33 million), Ivan Okodol (Shs35 million), Masai Erick (Shs160 million) and Etoori Moses (Shs15 million).

Others listed are Olupot Ben (Shs20 million), Kisoke Joseph (Shs50 million), Eretu Robert (Shs60 million), Omuron Stephen (Shs22 million), Olangato Rajab (Shs50 million), Ongima David (Shs70 million), Watwale Fred (Shs70 million) and Omoding Vincent (Shs10 million).

The association says none of the members received the money allegedly accounted for in their names.

It argues that the alleged misuse of their identities has caused distress and damaged the association’s reputation.

“It is regrettable that our plight was used by other people to enrich themselves,” the petition reads.

“I am bringing to your attention the fact that none of my members received the funds allegedly accounted against their names.

“The petitioners are asking the IGG to investigate the alleged identity misuse and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

One of the individuals named in the petition, Robert Eretu, who is allegedly listed as having received Shs60 million, said he was shocked to learn that his name had been used.

“My name just appeared, but I have never received the money. I only got to know about it when I was called to the LC1 chairperson’s office to meet officials from the IGG,” Eretu said.

He added that the revelation left him fearful.

“When I heard about it, I didn’t know whether to run for my life or suffer for a crime I didn’t commit,” he said.

Musa Iloko, the LC1 chairperson of Komuriakerei Village in Kachumbala Sub-county, Bukedea District, said residents were equally surprised to learn that villagers had allegedly received such large sums of money.

“The people who are said to have received the money are struggling even to feed their families. Their lives are miserable, yet huge sums of money are tagged to them. People should be fair. We should be humane and pity the lives of these people,” Iloko said.

He added that since news of the alleged embezzlement emerged, many residents have been living in fear because of the ongoing anti-corruption investigations involving senior political leaders.

According to Opedun, the association’s SACCO had previously sought financial assistance from several district leaders, including Members of Parliament.

As part of the process, members were reportedly asked to submit copies of their National IDs, NINs, and driving permits.

He suspects those documents may have been misused after being submitted in the course of seeking assistance.

All the individuals allegedly linked to the 675 million Shillings accountability are residents of Komuriakerei Village in Kachumbala Sub-county, Bukedea District.

The complaint comes as investigations into alleged corruption involving officials attached to Parliament continue.

On July 2, Chris Obore and six other officials were remanded to Luzira Prison until July 7 after appearing before the Anti-Corruption Court on charges of corruption and abuse of office.

Prosecutors allege that the accused participated in fraudulent accountability and the misuse of public funds. The accused deny the charges.

The complaint could add a new dimension to the investigations by suggesting that ordinary citizens’ identification documents were used to support questionable public expenditure.

Ali Munirah, the spokesperson for the Inspector General of Government, had not commented on the petition by the time this story was filed.